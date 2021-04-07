See Jay-Z’s Cutest Family Photos With Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, And Twins Rumi & Sir

We’re looking back at music mogul Jay-Z’s sweetest family photos with his stunning wife, Beyoncé, and their adorable children.

Rapper Jay-Z has accomplished a lot in his life, including growing his family with his incredible wife, Beyoncé. The 51-year-old hitmaker, born Shawn Corey Carter, has been notoriously private over the years, however he and Bey have still celebrated some memorable moments with their youngsters while in the public eye. Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3, have been household names from the moment they were born, and it’s clear the couple are incredible parents.

Throughout the years, Blue has become quite a staple in the spotlight herself — she’s very well acquainted with the paparazzi at this point, and has even sat front row at several award shows! Blue was right there when Jay presented his wife with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2014 MTV VMAs. The father-daughter pair were so incredibly proud of everything Beyoncé had accomplished and the family of three looked absolutely precious.

Of course, it’s not just awards shows where Jay has been seen bonding with his youngsters. A huge basketball fan, the rapper was spotted at the Staples Center on March 8, 2020, with his eldest watching the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers play against one another. After the game, Jay was seen with his arms wrapped around his nine-year-old daughter, who looks more and more like her mom each and every day!

Rumi and Sir, who are just three years old, made their social media debut one month after their birth. Beyoncé stunned her fans by posting a photo of herself cradling the babies while wearing a gorgeous dress, and everyone was absolutely SHOOK! She also shared a glimpse of them in a video from her 2018 in review, which featured some footage from her and Jay’s vow renewal ceremony. The twosome looked beyond adorable in their white outfits at the event, and they seem like such happy babies! Since then, the twins have been captured in photos during family vacations, as well as in the Disney+ film Black Is King, which Beyoncé dedicated to her son.

Fans have loved seeing this family grow over the years. Although they are incredibly private, there is no denying that Bey and Jay love their children and their family so much. Check out the gallery above to see all the cutest pics of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s family! We can’t wait to see more pics of them in 2021 as the kids grow up.