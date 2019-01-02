Beyonce Shares New Close-Up Look At Her Twins As She Reflects On 2019 With Touching Video

2018 was an amazing year for Beyonce, and she reflected on it in an Instagram round-up video, which featured a new close-up look at her and JAY-Z’s adorable twin babies! Watch here.

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, 18 mos., aren’t photographed very often, but the singer gave fans another look at their sweet faces in her 2018 reflection video! Bey took to Instagram to share footage from her year, with clips and photos churning out at a fast pace in the montage. If you don’t watch intently enough, you might just miss the shot of Rumi and Sir, which was taken during the famous couple’s vow renewal ceremony earlier this year. In the quick clip, Rumi can be seen giggling, while Sir is gazing at the camera, while Bey and Jay exchange their vows in the background. SO cute!

It was back in June that Beyonce and JAY-Z renewed their vows, although she didn’t confirm the renewal until her birthday in September. “At 36, I became a new mother of three,” she wrote. “I breastfed my twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of 10 years.” Of course, 2018 had SO much more to offer Bey than just that. In her video, daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, also makes several appearances, including some footage of her goofing off with Instagram filters. Plus, Beyonce and JAY-Z released their joint album, Everything Is Love, and went on tour together this year.

The montage includes several PDA-filled shots of Beyonce and JAY-Z, but also lots of solo moments for Queen Bey. From epic red carpet fashion looks, to her Halloween costumes, to onstage performances, she really did it ALL this year!

2018 was a bit of a comeback for Beyonce, as the second half of 2017 was all about spending time with the twins, who were born in June 2017. It’s safe to say she came back better than ever and this video is proof of that!