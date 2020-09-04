Gallery
Beyonce With Her Kids: See Adorable Pics Of Superstar With Blue Ivy, 8, & Twins Rumi & Sir, 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24 : (L-R) Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. fmpg/MediaPunch/IPX
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Ponza, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce with Jay Z and their children Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter enjoying their holidays on a yacht in Ponza Island, Italy. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows Beyonce, left, and her daughter Blue Ivy at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Beyonce announced on her Instagram account, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, that she is expecting twins. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Beyonce’s relationship with her three kids — Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3 — is unmatched! See some of their sweetest moments together!

Wherever Beyonce goes, her brood follows. The 24-time Grammy winner, 39, is never without her biggest support system in tow: daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and her 3-year-old twins (daughter) Rumi and (son) Sir. And, the Carter’s wouldn’t be complete without the patriarch of the family, JAY-Z. Take a look back at some of Beyonce’s cutest moments with her little ones — from sitting court-side at NBA games, to yachting in The Hamptons, and attending countless red carpets.

(L-R) Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy, and Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Beyonce and JAY-Z are two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, which means they’re also the most-watched stars in Hollywood. Despite having public careers, Bey and JAY are extremely private when it comes to their family. Nonetheless, they’ve shared tidbits along the way into their personal lives with photos and through their music. For example: Beyonce revealed her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the end of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011.

Fans who tuned into the show will remember when Beyonce threw down her mic and unbuttoned her sequin blazer to unveil her pregnant belly — the exact moment the world found out about her first pregnancy. Meanwhile, JAY-Z was jumping around in the front row as he locked eyes with the mother of his then future daughter. And, who could forget JAY’Z BFF Kanye West, who acted as his hype man during the viral moment.

Beyonce on a yacht with her family
Beyonce on a yacht with her family. (Photo credit: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID)

Five years later, after the birth of Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012, Beyonce announced in 2017 that the Carter’s were expanding — with twins. She revealed the big news with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, which eventually became the most-liked photo on the app.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters,” Bey wrote alongside the portrait, which showed the singer kneeling in a garden of colorful flowers with a sheer veil draped over her face, arms and chest. The singer, who wore a lingerie top and blue underwear, cradled her baby bump in the memorable photo.
Beyonce went on to perform at the 2017 Grammys, just 11 days after her pregnancy announcement. She dazzled on stage with her baby bump dressed in a glittery gold gown and a matching headpiece.
Later on in June, Rumi and Sir made their debut. While Beyonce and JAY didn’t break the news — her father, Mathew Knowles did. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Grandad,” he tweeted on June 18, 2017. “They’re here,” Knowles wrote above the message. The children’s birth certificates would later confirm their names, as well as their date of birth: June 13, 2017.
On July 14 of that same year, Beyonce shared the first-ever photo of her newborns. The portrait was similar to her pregnancy announcement, in terms of the floral backdrop and sheer veil. Beyonce held Rumi and Sir as she stood tall in a stunning pink and purple dress. She wore a long, pastel veil that hung behind her to the floor.
Since Rumi and Sir joined their big sister Blue, it’s been a fun ride for the Carter’s. Blue Ivy has walked red carpets at events including, the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, as well as the LA premiere of 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. While the twins may still be a bit young to hit the red carpet, Rumi and Sir made adorable cameos in Beyonce’s 2020 “Black Is King” visual album. Blue also appeared in the film.
Additionally, the kids have toured with their famous parents and they’ve most likely been surrounded by a never-ending list of celebs — including Bey and JAY’s close pals, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and Oprah, to name a few. Most recently, the Carter’s made The Hamptons in New York their summer 2020 home. The couple and their brood have been photographed on yachts throughout the warmer months on the east coast. — To see more images of Beyonce and her kids, check out the gallery above!