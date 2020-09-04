Beyonce With Her Kids: See Adorable Pics Of Superstar With Blue Ivy, 8, & Twins Rumi & Sir, 3

Beyonce’s relationship with her three kids — Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3 — is unmatched! See some of their sweetest moments together!

Wherever Beyonce goes, her brood follows. The 24-time Grammy winner, 39, is never without her biggest support system in tow: daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and her 3-year-old twins (daughter) Rumi and (son) Sir. And, the Carter’s wouldn’t be complete without the patriarch of the family, JAY-Z. Take a look back at some of Beyonce’s cutest moments with her little ones — from sitting court-side at NBA games, to yachting in The Hamptons, and attending countless red carpets.

Beyonce and JAY-Z are two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, which means they’re also the most-watched stars in Hollywood. Despite having public careers, Bey and JAY are extremely private when it comes to their family. Nonetheless, they’ve shared tidbits along the way into their personal lives with photos and through their music. For example: Beyonce revealed her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the end of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011.

Fans who tuned into the show will remember when Beyonce threw down her mic and unbuttoned her sequin blazer to unveil her pregnant belly — the exact moment the world found out about her first pregnancy. Meanwhile, JAY-Z was jumping around in the front row as he locked eyes with the mother of his then future daughter. And, who could forget JAY’Z BFF Kanye West, who acted as his hype man during the viral moment.

Five years later, after the birth of Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012, Beyonce announced in 2017 that the Carter’s were expanding — with twins. She revealed the big news with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, which eventually became the most-liked photo on the app.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters,” Bey wrote alongside the portrait, which showed the singer kneeling in a garden of colorful flowers with a sheer veil draped over her face, arms and chest. The singer, who wore a lingerie top and blue underwear, cradled her baby bump in the memorable photo.

Beyonce went on to perform at the 2017 Grammys , just 11 days after her pregnancy announcement. She dazzled on stage with her baby bump dressed in a glittery gold gown and a matching headpiece.

Mathew Knowles did. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Grandad,” he tweeted on June 18, 2017. “They’re here,” Knowles wrote above the message. The children’s birth certificates would later confirm their names, as well as their date of birth: June 13, 2017. Later on in June, Rumi and Sir made their debut . While Beyonce and JAY didn’t break the news — her father,did. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Grandad,” he tweeted on June 18, 2017. “They’re here,” Knowles wrote above the message. The children’s birth certificates would later confirm their names, as well as their date of birth: June 13, 2017.

On July 14 of that same year, Beyonce shared the first-ever photo of her newborns. The portrait was similar to her pregnancy announcement, in terms of the floral backdrop and sheer veil. Beyonce held Rumi and Sir as she stood tall in a stunning pink and purple dress. She wore a long, pastel veil that hung behind her to the floor.

Since Rumi and Sir joined their big sister Blue, it’s been a fun ride for the Carter’s. Blue Ivy has walked red carpets at events including, the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, as well as the LA premiere of 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. While the twins may still be a bit young to hit the red carpet, Rumi and Sir made adorable cameos in Beyonce’s 2020 “ Black Is King ” visual album. Blue also appeared in the film.