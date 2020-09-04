Beyonce With Her Kids: See Adorable Pics Of Superstar With Blue Ivy, 8, & Twins Rumi & Sir, 3
Beyonce’s relationship with her three kids — Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3 — is unmatched! See some of their sweetest moments together!
Wherever Beyonce goes, her brood follows. The 24-time Grammy winner, 39, is never without her biggest support system in tow: daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and her 3-year-old twins (daughter) Rumi and (son) Sir. And, the Carter’s wouldn’t be complete without the patriarch of the family, JAY-Z. Take a look back at some of Beyonce’s cutest moments with her little ones — from sitting court-side at NBA games, to yachting in The Hamptons, and attending countless red carpets.
Beyonce and JAY-Z are two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, which means they’re also the most-watched stars in Hollywood. Despite having public careers, Bey and JAY are extremely private when it comes to their family. Nonetheless, they’ve shared tidbits along the way into their personal lives with photos and through their music. For example: Beyonce revealed her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the end of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011.
Fans who tuned into the show will remember when Beyonce threw down her mic and unbuttoned her sequin blazer to unveil her pregnant belly — the exact moment the world found out about her first pregnancy. Meanwhile, JAY-Z was jumping around in the front row as he locked eyes with the mother of his then future daughter. And, who could forget JAY’Z BFF Kanye West, who acted as his hype man during the viral moment.
Five years later, after the birth of Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012, Beyonce announced in 2017 that the Carter’s were expanding — with twins. She revealed the big news with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, which eventually became the most-liked photo on the app.