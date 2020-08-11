Beyonce Cradles Twins Rumi & Sir, 3, While On Rare Family Outing In The Hamptons 

Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars have retreated to the Hamptons during quarantine, including the Carters! Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 3-year-old twins, along with Blue Ivy and Bey’s mom Tina enjoyed a boat day on August 10!

Beyonce and JAY-Z rarely show off their 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. So, when we get a small glimpse at the little ones, it’s a noteworthy occasion. The power couple enjoyed a boat day with their brood (SEEN HERE) in the Hamptons, New York on Monday, where Bey, 38, was pictured sitting close to daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and Rumi, and son Sir.

The 23-time Grammy-winner, who wore her hair in a bun, was dressed in a plunging, white sundress. Bey donned a fresh face, as she was pictured looking down at her cell phone in some of the shots. Other photos showed her carrying Rumi to the boat dock. The little fashionista wore an adorable tank top dress and carried a sippy cup. Meanwhile, Sir, who sported a beautiful, natural afro, sat nearby.

Blue looked all grown up while sitting at the back of the boat with two pals of the group. She rocked long, braided pigtails and a tie dye outfit with an Adidas jacket — a nod to her mom, whose IVY PARK brand has an upcoming second collaboration with Adidas.

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, along with other unidentified friends, were also present onboard the boat, named “VANDUTCH.” The group enjoyed a selection of cocktails during the outing, which were served by masked waiters on the boat.

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins recently made a surprise appearance in their mom’s new visual album, Black Is King, which released on July 31. The singer, who featured Rumi and Sir in two separate moments, dedicated the Disney+ film to Sir. A title card at the beginning of the film read: “Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.” Beyonce also included a smiling photo of herself hugging Sir.

Rumi made her appearance in the film during a powerful moment with her mom, sister Blue, and grandma Tina. The group shot showed the females of the family all wearing matching floral outfits. Rumi had her hair styled in two small buns while she sat on her mother’s hip.