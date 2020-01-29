Kim Kardashian Confirms Beyonce DID Send Her Ivy Park Gear After Fans Think She Was Snubbed

After the Internet speculated that Kim Kardashian was left off the list of stars who Beyonce sent Ivy Park gear to, the reality star finally took to Instagram to reveal that she DID receive an orange box from the singer!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is shutting down the reports that she was snubbed by Beyonce! Kim took to her Instagram Story to show off a sweet gift she got from the singer — tons of pieces from her Ivy Park x Adidas collection! Kim gave a tour of the entire orange box that Bey sent her, including tracksuits, bodysuits and more. She then took things a step further by modeling some of the outfits, and walking through her closet with Bey’s “Run The World (Girls)” playing in the background. “Sorry I’m sooo late!” Kim wrote. “Congrats @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!”

This series of photo and videos from Kim came more than ten days after Beyonce’s Adidas collection launched. Following the launch, various celebrities — including Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monae and many more — took to Instagram to show off the free goodies that Bey sent them. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kim never shared something similar! Twitter blew up with fans commenting on the situation, with messages like, “I love knowing Kim Kardashian ain’t get an Ivy Park box from Beyonce LMAOO!”

It turns out that all the drama was for nothing, because Kim did get her Ivy Park gift! Of course, it’s no surprise that fans were buzzing about some possible tension between these two women, as there have been rumors about whether or not they’re actually friends for years. Kim and Beyonce’s husbands, Kanye West and JAY-Z, have a notoriously up and down relationship, and the rumor mill has dragged Kim and Bey into the middle of it.

Beyonce and Jay famously didn’t attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding in 2014. Then, in 2016, Kanye called the couple out for not checking on Kim after she was robbed in Paris earlier that year. He also called them out for not bringing their kids to play with his kids — and that really pissed JAY-Z off. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me,” Jay said in 2017. “That’s a real, real problem, And he knows it’s a problem. He knows that he crossed the line.” Later that year, though, he said that the two had spoken, and it seemed that they mended the relationship. Clearly, regardless of the drama, Kim and Bey are on good terms, though!