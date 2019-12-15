Jay-Z And Kanye West Reunite At Diddy’s 50th Bash 5 Years After Their Falling Out

Jay-Z and Kanye West both showed up to fellow rapper Diddy’s 50th birthday party on the night of Dec. 14 and appeared to be cool, calm, and collected around each other despite their rocky past.

Diddy pulled out all the stops for his 50th birthday bash on Dec. 14 and that included an epic reunion between Jay-Z, 50, and Kanye West, 42, who are known to have gone through a public feud in the past. The rappers were dressed to impress in suits at the celebration, which was held more than a month after Diddy’s big day on Nov. 4, and posed alongside each other and other talented gentlemen, including Pharrell, 46, as they smiled for photos at the event. At one point, both Jay and Yeezy even shook hands, proving that any beef that was existent before then has now been squashed.

The appearance comes three years after the two men were last seen in public together in 2016 but let’s face it, they very well could have patched things up privately before then. The two have had a very rocky relationship in the past and Kanye admitted that he felt things between them fell apart when Jay and his wife Beyonce, 38, didn’t show up to his and wife Kim Kardashian‘s wedding in 2014.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” he told Charlamagne Tha God during an interview on The Breakfast Club back in the day. “I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth. You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?'”

In Dec. 2017, Jay also dished on the details of the feud between him and Kanye and admitted they had always had a complicated relationship. “It’s a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother,” he told The New York Times’ T Magazine. “And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

Well it’s good to see that despite attempting to be “the greatest in the world”, these two gentlemen could come together and embrace their friendship.