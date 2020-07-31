Beyonce’s new visual album, ‘Black Is King’ released on July 31, and just as we thought, it wasn’t short of surprises!

Beyonce‘s highly anticipated visual album Black Is King is here and there’s a lot to dissect! — Starting with one of its videos ‘ALREADY’! The Grammy-winner, 38, appeared flawless in every way possible during the near 5-minute effort that was released hours before her latest effort dropped. The surprise clip, featuring Major Lazer and Ghanian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale, was nothing short of absolutely stunning to witness as she sported multiple eye-catching looks, did some amazing choreography and embraced the beautiful surroundings she was in that left fans absolutely speechless. “20 + years into her career Beyoncé has the ability to outdo her self every time… bow down to the queen,” one wrote in the video’s comments section.

Beyonce has been teasing Black Is King leading up to its Disney+ release on July 31. In an interview promoting the project, Bey noted that she hopes viewers will walk away more educated about the meaning of the word “Black.”

“My hope for his film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” she explained during a virtual July 30 appearance on Good Morning America. Beyonce went on to define Black Is King as meaning “Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage.”

Back in June, Beyonce expressed that the vision Black Is King portrays is “more relevant” than ever, especially with the recent events of 2020. — The death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter Movement and the continued fight for social justice.

“We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change,” she wrote in a post on Instagram that teased the visual album. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books,” she continued. “With this visual album, I wanted to present… what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

Beyonce went on to explain that in order to complete the project, she took a deep dive into studying Black history and African tradition. “I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs,” she said, explaining, “While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge.” Bey added that after fans see Black Is King, she hopes they will “leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.”