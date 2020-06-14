Beyonce Demands That Charges Be Filed Against 3 Officers & More In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Beyonce penned a powerful open letter to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to not lot ‘let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy.’

Beyonce, 38, is demanding justice for the late Breonna Taylor. The Lion King star posted an open letter addressed to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on her website on Sunday, June 14, demanding justice for the 27-year-old EMT worker who was shot to death by police in her apartment. “Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” Beyonce wrote, urging the department to take “swift and decisive” action against Louisville Metro Police Department’s Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy,” Beyonce wrote, including a link for fans to sign a petition seeking further justice for Breonna. “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: The death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three,” the Lemonade singer, who has been a voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, pleaded.

“Three months have passed — and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice,” the Houston, Texas native said, referencing Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer, who recently appeared on the Today Show to talk about her daughter’s legacy. “Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve,” she went on, outlining the three steps of action she wants to see taken: bringing criminal charges against the officers involved, committing to “transparency” in investigation, and investigating the LMPD’s response to Breonna’s death. Beyonce’s letter comes just weeks after she posted a video about the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police officers at just 46 years old.

On June 5, Beyonce took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday. Reposting a gorgeous artist rendering of Breonna by 18-year-old artist Gracie Lee, Beyonce added “Justice for Breonna. Click the link in my bio to take action.” Breonna is pictured with a flower wreath on her head in the angelic image, which has been shared by thousands on social media.