Beyonce Delivers Empowering Message Demanding Justice For George Floyd — ‘We’re Disgusted’

Beyonce spoke passionately about wanting justice for George Floyd after he died earlier this week during a brutal arrest.

Beyonce, 38, is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out in the wake of George Floyd‘s passing. The Grammy winner, who has remained fairly quiet on social media this year, did a complete 180 when she talked about his death in a passionate new video posted to her Instagram on Saturday, May 30. “We need justice for George Floyd,” she began. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

The mother-of-three’s clip continued by saying, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved.”

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost ten minutes before he was pronounced dead, has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter over the incident. The situation has sparked several protests with some being peaceful while others have become absolutely chaotic in the days since his death.

Social media has been lit up about George’s passing with many celebrities chiming in on the matter. Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Cardi B, and many other stars have issued words similar to the ones Beyonce did earlier this morning. “Enough is enough! What will it take a civil war? A new president?”, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted in frustration.