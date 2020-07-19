Watch
Beyonce Rocks Gorgeous Wedding Dress & 9 Other Looks In New ‘Black Is King’ Trailer — Watch

Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015 China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art
Letoya Latavia Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in La 1998 Destiny's Child 1998
Beyonce 1999 Kmel 106 All Star Summer Jam
ROWLAND KNOWLES WILLIAMS Members of the R&B group Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams pose together after they attended the Nicole Miller fashion show, in New York FASHION DESTINYS CHILD, NEW YORK, USA View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Beyonce just dropped a new trailer for her upcoming Disney Plus movie ‘Black Is King’, and she stunned in almost a dozen striking outfits.

Beyonce fans were in for a massive surprise on July 19 when Queen Bey dropped a new trailer for her upcoming visual album Black Is King, which will arrive on Disney+ on July 31. “You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar,” she says in a voiceover. “To be one and the same, and still unlike any other.” The film arrives almost one year after the release of The Lion King, which starred Bey, and is set to “reimagine the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” according to Disney.

beyonce
Beyonce wears a bodysuit in the new trailer. Image: Courtesy of YouTube

The trailer revealed that the album’s A-list lineup includes husband Jay-Z, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech. She also wore nearly a dozen unique outfits ranging from a white wedding gown, to nothing but green body paint. She begins the video walking through an arid landscape in an orange dress, holding a baby in her arms. Cut to Queen Bey in what appears to be a warehouse, wearing a skintight brown bodysuit with her hair in braids down to her knees.

beyonce
The singer stuns in green body paint and gold earrings. Image: Courtesy of YouTube

At one point, the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker stands by a tree wearing very little: in fact she’s covered only in body paint, and wearing oversized gold earrings. The trailer featured an array of different landscapes, and even showed her swimming underwater towards the camera, wearing sparkly silver goggles, no less. Fans will get to see all of the unique ‘fits, and hear her new tracks when the film drops later this month!

beyonce
Beyonce wears a red and pink outfit in the trailer for Black Is King. Image: Courtesy of YouTube

More recently, she dropped a surprise track on Juneteenth. She took to Instagram on June 19 to reveal her latest song, “Black Parade” which was co-written by her husband Jay-Z. The track, which has an overarching theme of empowerment and resilience, centers on the recent Black Lives Matter protests which swept the nation in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death at the hands of police. “Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she captioned her Instagram post. “BLACK PARADE celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”