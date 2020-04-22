Beyonce Then & Now: See Beautiful Pics Of Music Superstar, 38, From Destiny’s Child Years To Today

Beyonce is a record-breaking, Grammy-winning artist whose influence has touched nearly every major milestone in pop culture. Today, we’re taking a look back at the talented performer and her transformation from Destiny’s Child to now!

There’s truly no one like Beyonce. The mononymous talent has been a mainstay of popular culture since the early 2000s, and it’s so clear that Beyonce is just getting started. Before she was the Grammy-winning solo artist that she is today, Beyonce was a part of a girl group, known as Destiny’s Child, that went on to receive international acclaim and earn two Grammy awards! The group, whose name was first Girl’s Tyme, originated in Houston, TX and went on to take the nation by storm with their catchy songs and powerful messages of female resilience. In 2000, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams won their very first Grammy award for their song “Say My Name,” which earned the trio Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. They went on to win the same category again the next year, 2001, for their track “Survivor.”

Following their farewell performance at the 2006 NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2006 in their hometown of Houston, the three women went on to pursue their solo projects full-time. That same year, Beyonce released her album B’Day, which included tracks like “Get Me Bodied” and “Irreplaceable.” Two years later, Beyonce’s album I Am…Sasha Fierce came out with the major hit “Single Ladies,” earning the artist a Grammy nomination for album of the year. Following her 2011 album 4, Beyonce completely changed the game with a digital drop — literally.

She surprised fans everywhere with the release of her first visual, self-titled album, Beyonce, which included tracks like “Flawless,” “Pretty Hurts,” and “Partition.” The album also included an ode to Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, whom she welcomed with husband Jay-Z in January 2012. Feminist anthems and more came out of Beyonce’s first self-titled album, and she went on to win three Grammy awards! By this time, Beyonce had put her focus solely on her music, following success in her acting career with films like Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Three years after Beyonce, the singer released one of her most acclaimed works to date, Lemonade. Her second visual album included tracks like “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Formation.” It’s heralded as Beyonce’s most radical work, commentating on police brutality, and activism, while also writing eloquently about a difficult chapter in her relationship with Jay-Z. The success of Lemonade earned Beyonce further recognition at the Grammys while she was pregnant with her twins Sir and Rumi. Soon after, she achieved a major milestone and became the first black woman to headline at Coachella in 2018, documenting the entire journey in her Netflix film Homecoming.

From her appearance as Nala in Disney’s live-action The Lion King in 2019, to her continued musical prowess, Beyonce has grown to be a truly untouchable artist and global icon. To see more images of Beyonce’s transformation, check out the gallery above!