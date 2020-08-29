Exclusive
Beyonce & Jay-Z: Their Summer With Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Revealed — Biking & Beach Days

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been spotted gallivanting around the Hamptons this summer, making the most of their time with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Power couple Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, haven’t been able to jet off to exotic locations this summer — but that doesn’t mean they’re not having the best time ever. The hitmakers, who share three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins Sir & Rumi, 3, have remained Stateside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and are living it up just three hours east of their New York City residence. A source close to the “Crazy In Love” singer told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair are loving their Hamptons summer.

“Beyonce and Jay-Z have been staying at their home in the Hamptons all summer. They love it there and it’s been the perfect place to be during the pandemic for them because they have a ton of property and everything they need,” the insider dished, adding, “They love going for bike rides, playing on the beach with kids and BBQing. Beyonce’s mom has been there with them and so has Solange and her son. Lately they’ve been socializing with friends more, but they’ve kept their circle small, they’re cautious. For the most part it’s been a lot of quality family time.”

beyonce
Beyonce and Jay Z are loving their family time in the Hamptons with their three children. Image: MEGA
The family were most recently spotted heading out on a luxury yacht. Beyonce walked down the dock while cradling daughter Rumi in her arms. Jay-Z was also seen chatting to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, 43, who is among the celebs who head out east during the summer months. A second source close to the couple spoke to HL about the “sense of calm” the pair have felt this summer.
“Jay and Bey don’t often have time to have time to relax. They usually are working on so many things from music to movies and being entrepreneurs that this time of COVID, it has been a sense of calm for them while in the Hamptons,” the source dished. “They are having fun and really loving their marriage. They are getting back to being a strong family and love hanging out with each other more with no outside distractions. It has been a great time.”