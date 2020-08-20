Beyonce Looks Unrecognizable As She Arrives In NYC Via Helicopter From The Hamptons — See Pics

Beyonce decided to go incognito upon her return to New York City. The ‘Black Is King’ creative was spotted arriving in NYC wearing a gray hoodie and shades after a family excursion to The Hamptons.

Beyonce is back — in NYC at least. The Black Is King helmer was spotted exiting a helicopter and getting into her SUV on August 19 following some family time spent in The Hamptons. Based on the photos, it was hard to tell that fans were looking at Bey, who sported a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a black mask to protect herself during the coronavirus pandemic. Beyonce appeared to take all the necessary safety precautions upon her return, having thoroughly enjoyed some rest and relaxation at the popular New York hideaway.

It’s incredibly rare for fans to get a glimpse of Beyonce, her husband Jay-Z, and their family considering how private they are. However, on Aug. 10, admirers of the Hollywood power couple caught sight of Beyonce cradling one of the couple’s twins! The family, including eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3, spent some time on a luxury boat enjoying the fresh air. Bey sat close to her youngsters and was seen with her mom, Tina Lawson, who posted some footage from the getaway on her Instagram account.

More often than not, Beyonce and her team cautiously coordinate what the public is able to see from the Grammy-winner’s private life. But with her latest visual album, Black Is King, Beyonce’s children were an integral part of her astonishing work of art. Upon its July 31 release to Disney+, Beyonce dedicated the visual album to her son. “Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom,” a message at the beginning of the film read.

Later on in the film, Beyonce highlighted three generations of the incredible women from her family. Standing together, Tina, Beyonce, Blue, and Rumi all gazed at the camera and stood stoically wearing stunning floral dresses. While posing by her own mother, Beyonce held her three-year-old daughter and wrapped her other arm around Blue. It was such a striking image from the immaculate visual experience.

Shielding her personal life from the world and speaking through her art has always been a huge part of Beyonce’s star power. Her previous visual albums — Beyonce (2013) and Lemonade (2016) — featured the artist taking a strong stance on feminism, while the latter thoughtfully highlighted a difficult chapter in her marriage to Jay-Z. Now that Bey is back in NYC, we cannot wait to see what she has in store for her fans!