Beyonce’s Twins, Rumi & Sir, 3, Make Rare Appearances in ‘Black Is King’ During Family Moments & Dedication

Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ is a family affair! The singer released her highly anticipated visual album on July 31 with cameos from her and JAY-Z’s 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

We rarely see Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s 3-year-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter — but, the duo is front and center in the singer’s new visual album, Black Is King. The 23-time Grammy-winner, 38, revealed her little boy and girl in two sweet, separate moments. Beyonce actually dedicated the highly anticipated Disney+ film to Sir. “Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom,” a title card at the beginning of the film read.

She included an adorable photo of herself hugging Sir tightly with the most serene smile on her face. Rumi appeared in the film during a moment of pure girl power. A stunning shot in the film showed Beyonce with her daughters, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, all wearing matching floral outfits. Rumi, her hair in two cute little baby buns, is perched on her mother’s hip as Beyonce wraps a protective arm around Blue. It’s breathtaking visual of three generations of strong, powerful women.

The last time we saw the twins was in a rare family photo Beyonce shared back in early January. The hip hop couple welcomed Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017. Bey announced the double-baby news on Instagram with a now famous floral photoshoot on February 1, 2017.

Beyonce’s Black Is King, which also includes cameos from her husband, made its debut on Disney+ on July 31. Other star-studded appearances in the film included: former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech. On the day before its release, Beyonce opened up about what went into the making of Black Is King.

“It’s been a year in the making,” the singer said during an appearance on Good Morning America on July 30. “I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King,” she revealed. Bey starred in the 2019 release of The Lion King: The Gift, which inspired her music on the visual album.

“The narrative story unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw, new talent,” Beyonce explained of Black Is King. She went on to reveal that the visual album contains different cultures, and was filmed all over the world. “But it all started in my backyard. So, from my house to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, to the Grand Canyons. It was truly a journey to bring this film to life,” she gushed.