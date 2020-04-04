Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary, Beyonce & JAY-Z: See Their Best Couple Looks

April 4 marks 12 years of marriage for Beyonce and JAY-Z, and in honor of the anniversary, we’re looking back at their best style moments as a couple over the years!

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been crazy in love for over a decade! The lovebirds tied the knot on April 4, 2008, so 2020 marks their 12th wedding anniversary. Since then, they’ve welcomed three beautiful kids, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 2. They’ve also dealt with a major public cheating scandal, but have bounced back and are better than ever! Over the years, Bey and Jay have proven that they’re just as stylish as they are talented, and we’ve rounded up some of their best fashion moments as a couple.

Bey and Jay have toured together over the years, and some of their On The Run looks have been quite iconic. Hearing the couple’s legendary songs in concert is a treat in itself, but seeing their fabulous looks onstage is an added bonus. Who could forget their truly iconic looks when they kicked off the first On The Run tour in 2014? Beyonce busted out onstage during the San Francisco stop wearing a long-sleeved, fishnet bodysuit unzipped down to her navel. She wore a matching fishnet ski mask. Jay didn’t bring the same drama, but still looked hot in Ray-Ban Wayfarers and a black American flag tee under a blazer.

The 2015 Met Gala was also a major fashion moment for the couple. Bey looked like a Barbie with a high, blonde ponytail, but her Givenchy dress was pure scandalous — a completely sheer gown, leaving her only covered up with strategically placed crystals. Jay let her be the star, just wearing a dapper, black tuxedo. So handsome! Another amazing red carpet look for these two was at The Lion King premiere in summer 2019. Bey was stunning in a yellow gown, while Jay looked super handsome in his tux.

Of course, with so many years of love and marriage under their belts, there are plenty of more amazing style moments from Beyonce and JAY-Z over the years. Click through the gallery above to check out some of our favorite couple looks of theirs over the years!