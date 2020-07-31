Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Gushes Over How ‘Darn Tall’ Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Has Gotten: ‘Legs For Days’ — See Pic

Blue Ivy Carter already reaches the shoulders of her grandmother, Tina Knowles, in this sweet scene from Beyoncé’s new film ‘Black Is King.’

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter inherited her parents’ tall genes! The eight-year-old’s grandmother Tina Knowles, 66, couldn’t help but notice how much Blue has grown after seeing her cameo in Beyoncé’s new Disney+ film, Black Is King, which dropped on July 31. In the cameo, Blue posed with her grandma Tina, mom Beyoncé, and three-year-old little sister Rumi Carter as they all matched in stunning floral dresses.

Tina Knowles shared this screenshot from Beyoncé’s new film and visual album, Black Is King, which was released through Disney+ on July 31. (Disney+)

Tina shared a fan screenshot of the iconic family moment, focusing on the fact that her granddaughter already reaches her shoulders! Tina also pointed out that this particular scene from Black Is King was shot nearly a year ago — meaning Blue could’ve grown even more by then. “My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again ! This was 8 months ago,” Tina gushed in her Instagram caption by the family photo.

“She is so darn tall , legs for days !!! and only 8 years old,” Tina added. Runways could be in Blue’s future, seeing how tall her parents are! Beyoncé is reportedly 5’7″, while Blue’s dad JAY-Z, 50, is reportedly 6’2″.

Beyoncé’s new movie, which is the visual album companion of the soundtrack that she curated for the 2019 remake of The Lion King, gave rare peaks at the superstar’s family life. In addition to the scene pictured above, Beyoncé also included an endearing photo of herself cradling her three-year-old son, Sir Carter, whom she actually dedicated the special project to! At another point in the film, Blue dresses like a queen (just like her mom) complete with a ballgown and pearl jewels.

Black Is King celebrates Black and African culture, and its story “unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw, new talent,” Beyoncé explained while appearing on Good Morning America on July 30. She revealed that the stunning montage of visuals “all started” in her backyard, and extended “to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, [and] to the Grand Canyons.” In addition to Beyoncé’s family members, the visual album also stars her fellow group member from Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, as well as Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech.