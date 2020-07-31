Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Gushes Over How ‘Darn Tall’ Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Has Gotten: ‘Legs For Days’ — See Pic
Blue Ivy Carter already reaches the shoulders of her grandmother, Tina Knowles, in this sweet scene from Beyoncé’s new film ‘Black Is King.’
It looks like Blue Ivy Carter inherited her parents’ tall genes! The eight-year-old’s grandmother Tina Knowles, 66, couldn’t help but notice how much Blue has grown after seeing her cameo in Beyoncé’s new Disney+ film, Black Is King, which dropped on July 31. In the cameo, Blue posed with her grandma Tina, mom Beyoncé, and three-year-old little sister Rumi Carter as they all matched in stunning floral dresses.
Tina Knowles shared this screenshot from Beyoncé’s new film and visual album, Black Is King, which was released through Disney+ on July 31. (Disney+)
Tina shared a fan screenshot of the iconic family moment, focusing on the fact that her granddaughter already reaches her shoulders! Tina also pointed out that this particular scene from Black Is King was shot nearly a year ago — meaning Blue could’ve grown even more by then. “My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again ! This was 8 months ago,” Tina gushed in her Instagram caption by the family photo.
“She is so darn tall , legs for days !!! and only 8 years old,” Tina added. Runways could be in Blue’s future, seeing how tall her parents are! Beyoncé is reportedly 5’7″, while Blue’s dad JAY-Z, 50, is reportedly 6’2″.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
Beyoncé’s new movie, which is the visual album companion of the soundtrack that she curated for the 2019 remake of The Lion King, gave rare peaks at the superstar’s family life. In addition to the scene pictured above, Beyoncé also included an endearing photo of herself cradling her three-year-old son, Sir Carter, whom she actually dedicated the special project to! At another point in the film, Blue dresses like a queen (just like her mom) complete with a ballgown and pearl jewels.
Black Is King celebrates Black and African culture, and its story “unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw, new talent,” Beyoncé explained while appearing on Good Morning America on July 30. She revealed that the stunning montage of visuals “all started” in her backyard, and extended “to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, [and] to the Grand Canyons.” In addition to Beyoncé’s family members, the visual album also stars her fellow group member from Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, as well as Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech.