Beyonce looked absolutely stunning as she enjoyed a fab day out on eastern Long Island with her husband Jay-Z and their children!

We have arrived! Beyonce, 38, appeared as glam as can be during her latest outing in The Hamptons on Monday, August 24. The “Single Ladies” singer hopped on a luxury boat while cradling daughter Rumi, 3, in her arms where she dressed to impress in a white blouse and Daisy Dukes that put her long legs on display (you can see those photos HERE). Little Rumi, meanwhile, looked adorable in a light blue outfit outfit as they made their way through the stunning area. Her and husband Jay-Z‘s entire brood was there as they spent some time out to sea with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, 43.

Jay dressed yacht chic in his plaid shirt and burgundy red pants as he and Jack sipped on wine during their sunny outing. Their eldest child Blue Ivy Carter, 8, chilled steps away from her superstar dad where she looked to be chatting it up with a pal. The “99 Problems” rapper at one point was seen hoisting up his son Sir, 3, with a big smile on his face similar to how Beyonce was with their daughter. Too cute!

The superstar couple rarely make any kinds of public appearances so its a big deal when they’re spotted out. They’ve been spending a lot of time in The Hamptons in the past month, which as many know is a spot where major A-listers like to relax especially during the summer.

They all enjoyed another boat outing on August 10 where the multiple-Grammy winner stunned in a plunging white sundress. At one point she was all smiles while flipping through her phone. Wonder what she was looking at?

Beyonce has been making headline news for reasons that go beyond her family outings during quarantine. She released the critically acclaimed visual album Black is King which has been praised by many including one of her fellow music superstars Adele, 32. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she captioned a pic of her posing beneath Bey.