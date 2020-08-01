See Pic
Hollywood Life

Adele Stuns In Makeup-Free Snap While Paying Tribute To ‘Queen’ Beyonce — See Pic

British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Adele looked absolutely glowing in her latest social media photo where she heaped a ton of praise on the one and only Beyonce!

Well hello there! Adele, 32, made jaws drop for so many reasons when she posted her newest Instagram photo on Saturday, August 1. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer looked absolutely breathtaking without a stitch of makeup on in the snap where she sported a gorgeous curly hairdo, far different from the usual straight hairstyle she’s been rocking for years. She also put her impressive weight loss on display in a stunning brown top and black pants while a still from Beyonce‘s visual album Black Is King was seen above her. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she captioned.

Beyonce, 38, again became the name on everybody’s lips earlier this week thanks to her latest effort that fans can’t get enough of. The visual masterpiece is filled with not only a ton of powerful and incredibly imagery but also included a rare appearance by her twins Rumi and Sir, 3, who she shares with husband Jay-Z.

Adele has a history of praising the “Single Ladies” singer as they both appear to have a mutual respect and admiration for each other. The mother-of-one could not stop gushing about the fellow pop icon when she won Album of the Year over her at the 59th Grammy Awards in February 2017.

“And all us artists here, we f—ing adore you,” Adele said during her speech. “You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And, you make them stand up for themselves and I love you.”

Adele, meanwhile, has been making headline news herself in the past couple of months. She appeared unrecognizable in a gorgeous snap posted in May after shedding a bunch of pounds that left fans completely speechless. Stay tuned too, as she’s been teasing her new album for quite some time now.