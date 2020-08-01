Adele Stuns In Makeup-Free Snap While Paying Tribute To ‘Queen’ Beyonce — See Pic

Adele looked absolutely glowing in her latest social media photo where she heaped a ton of praise on the one and only Beyonce!

Well hello there! Adele, 32, made jaws drop for so many reasons when she posted her newest Instagram photo on Saturday, August 1. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer looked absolutely breathtaking without a stitch of makeup on in the snap where she sported a gorgeous curly hairdo, far different from the usual straight hairstyle she’s been rocking for years. She also put her impressive weight loss on display in a stunning brown top and black pants while a still from Beyonce‘s visual album Black Is King was seen above her. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she captioned.

Beyonce, 38, again became the name on everybody’s lips earlier this week thanks to her latest effort that fans can’t get enough of. The visual masterpiece is filled with not only a ton of powerful and incredibly imagery but also included a rare appearance by her twins Rumi and Sir, 3, who she shares with husband Jay-Z.

Adele has a history of praising the “Single Ladies” singer as they both appear to have a mutual respect and admiration for each other. The mother-of-one could not stop gushing about the fellow pop icon when she won Album of the Year over her at the 59th Grammy Awards in February 2017.

“And all us artists here, we f—ing adore you,” Adele said during her speech. “You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And, you make them stand up for themselves and I love you.”

Adele, meanwhile, has been making headline news herself in the past couple of months. She appeared unrecognizable in a gorgeous snap posted in May after shedding a bunch of pounds that left fans completely speechless. Stay tuned too, as she’s been teasing her new album for quite some time now.