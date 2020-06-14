Adele Makes 1st Public Appearance In Months On The 3rd Anniversary Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele wowed in a YouTube special event honoring the 3rd anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire and reminded viewers that it’s important to be ‘united for change and justice.’

Adele, 32, lit up the internet when she made her first public appearance in months during the online event that honored the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14. The singer dressed comfy casual in a grey hoodie underneath a black and grey shall with her locks tied up in a bun. “And even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, 2020 Zoom live as it is, it’s still sad and important for us to mourn together and for us to remember that night and also reflect for where we are now and also to celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night,” she said.

Adele’s message for Grenfell’s 3rd Anniversary 💚 pic.twitter.com/1wlFTmGoDL — Adele Crave (@AdeleCrave) June 14, 2020

She also spent part of the video talking about the world we live in today after the controversial deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence for action.”

Just ahead of Adele’s memorable appearance on the YouTube special, she took to Instagram to promote it with a photo that read, “REMEMBER, GRENFELL” and included details of when and where it could be seen. She also added a touching caption that reflected her feelings about being part of the bittersweet event and encouraged her followers to watch to “show that we’re still united for change and justice.”

“Today, Sunday, is 3 years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts,” she wrote. “Join with me & @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to Show that we’re still united for change & justice. Follow @grenfell_united for more info. #Grenfell #Demandchange”.

The Grenfell Tower fire, which was started by a malfunctioning fridge-freezer, happened in North Kensington, West London on June 14, 2017 and killed 72 people. More than 70 people were injured and 223 escaped in the 24-floor building. It was the deadliest structural fire in the United Kingdom since the 1988 Piper Alpha fire and the worst residential fire in the UK since World War II. It is currently being investigated by police.

In the months before Adele showed her support for remembering the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, she posted various pics that revealed her incredible weight loss. She’s reportedly been enjoying a happy and healthy life since announcing her divorce from Simon Konecki in Sept. 2019. The British beauty has been busy taking care of their son Angelo, 7, and is “perfectly happy being single,” a source close to the “Skyfall” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t need a man to be happy. Right now, her focus is on being a mom and on her music.”