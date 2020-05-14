Sarah Paulson Flattered Over Adele Comparison After Lookalike Pic Goes Viral: She’s ‘A Beauty’

After fans swore that a slimmed-down Adele was a dead-ringer for Sarah Paulson, the ‘American Horror Story’ star said that she was more than happy to be compared to such a beautiful and ‘talented’ singer.

“My Twitter absolutely blew up with people saying ‘oh my god, Adele in her birthday pic looks just like Sarah Paulson.’ Did you hear that as well?” SiriusXM‘s Jessica Saw asked Sarah, 45, on the May 13 episode SiriusXM’s EW Live. The Mrs. America star said she was also on Twitter after Adele, 32, revealed her dramatic 100-pound weight loss and “it said ‘Sarah Paulson’ was trending. I was like, ‘wait, what? Did I die? What happened?’ I was scrolling through it and, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the Adele thing again.'”

“This has been going on for a while, this ‘Adele Looks Like Sarah Paulson,’ ‘Sarah Paulson Looks Like Adele’ [comparison],” she continued. “Look, I’ll take it. What I wish they were comparing was my talent was to her talent, saying mine was great as hers, which, quite honestly, they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers…but I’ll take looking like her. Man, she’s a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I’ll take it. I’ll take it.”

The latest Sarah/Adele comparison happened when the “Hello” singer celebrated her 32nd birthday with a photo that showed off her transformation. “Thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned the picture of her in a black cocktail dress. Fans were even more convinced that they were the same person when, on May 6, a resurfaced photo showed a skinny Adele alongside Nicole Richie and Lauren Paul. The singer, clad in a skin-tight black mini-dress, looked just like Sarah, especially since her dress’s turtleneck accentuated the similarities of her face and that of the American Horror Story star. “Wow, it took me a minute realizing this was Adele and not Sarah Paulson… anyway, both gorgeous women,” one fan wrote.

Adele, you are perfect, then and now.

Adele is living her best life since cutting the weight, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s glowing on the outside, and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside. It has taken her so much hard work and determination. She’s totally transformed her lifestyle.” The insider says Adele does Pilates, works with personal trainers, and has utilized “green juice” as a way to slim down. As to why she decided to undergo this tremendous change, a source tells us the “lost the weight for herself,” and that there was no “one thing” that made her do it. “She just seemed to do it. She wanted to do it slowly. … It was a really slow, gradual, and healthy process.”