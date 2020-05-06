Adele, 32, Looks Like A Bombshell In Tight Black Mini-Dress After Weight Loss Transformation

Adele’s unbelievable weight loss was easily on display in a super sexy outfit during her recent trip to Las Vegas!

Caution… this photo is sinful. Adele, 32, stole focus from her pals Nicole Richie, 38, and Lauren Paul, 33, in a super glamorous pic of them together from a recent trip to Las Vegas. The snap was brought back to light on Wednesday, May 6, after she practically broke the internet by showing off her 100-pound weight loss in a stunning Instagram photo. Adele gave va va voom vibes while standing next to Lauren in a super tight black mini-dress, stockings and boots with her gorgeous locks in an updo. She added some major glitz by accessorizing the sizzling look with a pair of gold earrings and a sparkly bracelet. Nicole and Lauren brought it fashion wise with their own dazzling ensembles, but it was the “Hello” singer who really grabbed our attention.

Adele has been super quiet on social media for the past five months as fans have been patiently awaiting for her to post something new. The mother-of-one defied their expectations on Wednesday when she thanked all of them for their sweet birthday wishes (she turned 32 on May 5) while posing in a sexy little black dress. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, 34, and Lil Nas X, 21, were left in a complete state of shock over how wonderful she looked after dropping so much weight. “I mean are you kidding me,” the cookbook author wrote in the comments section.

This wasn’t the first time that people got a sneak peek of her weight loss transformation. She showed it off at her best friend Lauren Dockrill‘s wedding in London in February in a cream short-sleeved turtle neck top & ankle-length Oscar de la Renta floral skirt which drew attention to her small waist. Adele also took to the stage with fellow songstress Florence Welch, 33, that evening.

Adele, you are perfect, then and now.

Photograph by Lauren Paul via Instagram pic.twitter.com/JAgXgr2zIa — Adele Times (@Adele_Times) May 6, 2020

“Adele has never felt better in her life,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February. “She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside. It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle.”