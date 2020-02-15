Adele Has ‘Never Felt Better’ After Losing 100 Lbs.: She’s ‘Overjoyed’ After Dropping The Weight

Adele is starting the 2020 decade off with a slimmer figure and a fabulous attitude about her future after dropping a whopping 100 pounds!

“Adele has never felt better in her life,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 15. “She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside. It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle. She does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at now, and she’s loving it. She drinks green juice, she hikes, she does Pilates. She has personal trainers. She won’t admit that she likes working out but she makes time for it one way or another pretty much every day.”

The insider continued, “She used to get tired very easily and now she has so much energy. And she needs it to keep up with her son (Angelo Adkins), he’s 7 and a half and always on the go like most boys his age. She’s overjoyed that she made these changes for herself and for him.” The “Rolling In The Deep” singer has been making waves over the past couple of months due to her noticeably slimmer appearance that has been nothing short of absolutely amazing to witness.

Fans first started to take notice of the Grammy winner’s weight loss when she showed up to her pal Drake‘s birthday party in a sleek black gown back in October 2019. The ensemble was cinched at her waist with a stylish black belt that only highlighted her incredible transformation. She had a similar WOW effect happen at a Christmas party two months later where she posted Instagram photos of her stunning in a sexy silk gown with a thigh-high slit. Fans lit up the comments section with endless compliments on how she looked which clearly showed off all the hard work she’s been putting in!

Adele’s weight loss is nothing ordinary. A fan of hers claimed that the “Hello” songstress told her that she dropped a whopping 100 pounds! “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident,” the girl said in a recent interview. Keep doing your thing Adele and congrats on the new you!