Adele Reveals Whether She’s About To Drop Her New Album After Fans Are Convinced She’s Teasing It

While we wait with bated breath for Adele’s highly anticipated fourth album, the Brit didn’t hesitate to respond to a fan begging for an update! The star last released music in 2015.

Adele, 32, just posted a gorgeous throwback photo of her performing — and the pic had some fans thinking it could be a hint about new music! “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” an enthusiastic fan immediately commented on the June 27 post. The British-born singer was just having a nostalgic moment, it turns out, and reminded the fan that we’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. Wear a mask and be patient,” she responded, sweetly adding a heart emoji. Well, there goes our wishful thinking!

The star looked gorgeous in the 2016 photo, which was taken mid-performance at the epic Glastonbury Music Festival. She memorably rocked a custom Chloe dress with a gorgeous black dress featuring floral embroidery. Adele paired the floor length number with a classic Van, Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet featuring red carnelian stone. She simply captioned the incredible moment with a smiley face emoji, and we’re right there with her!

Sources have previously spilled details about Adele’s next album EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, alluding that her split from husband Simon Konecki, 46, will be referenced — albeit respectfully. “She she would never disrespect or speak badly about Simon in a million years. Adele would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son,” the insider told us back in May, referencing her 7-year-old son Angelo. “Adele’s fans are used to her singing these heavy love ballads about her past relationships. That’s part of who she is and it’s what she’s known for so of course she’ll address her marriage on her next album,” they also said.

Adele fans have been waiting for nearly five years for new tunes, as her last album — which spawned the massive hit “Hello” — dropped back in Nov. 2015. “She has been working on music and she’d like to release the album in September,” the source mentioned. “Things may get pushed back with everything going on with the pandemic” — and it turns out she just confirmed that herself. While we can’t wait for Adele to bless us with her new album, we are definitely happy to patiently wait for the right timing.