Why Adele Won’t ‘Disrespect’ Ex Simon Konecki On Next Album & When She’ll Release New Music

It’s been nearly five years since Adele released ’25,’ and she’s ready to bless us with new music! A source revealed that her marriage to Simon Konecki will definitely be a topic on her next album.

Adele, 32, has always spoke her truth through music — and her marriage to ex Simon Konecki, 46, won’t be off limits on her next album! “Adele’s fans are used to her singing these heavy love ballads about her past relationships. That’s part of who she is and it’s what she’s known for so of course she’ll address her marriage on her next album,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “However, she would never disrespect or speak badly about Simon in a million years. Adele would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son,” the insider also added.

Adele — born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins — kept a fairly low profile around her years-long relationship with the charity CEO. The couple’s romance became public knowledge back in Jan. 2012 after the Grammy winner gushed about her partner in a blog post. In October of that year, they welcomed their son Angelo Adkins, who is now 7-years-old. Speculation that the pair had married began after they were spotted wearing wedding bands in Dec. 2016, and she confirmed the news the following February by thanking her “husband” during a speech at the GRAMMY Awards. Sadly, Adele’s rep confirmed the couple had separated by Feb. 2019.

Fans of the “Rolling In The Deep” singer have been waiting patiently for new music, as the fifth anniversary of 25 approaches later this year! It turns out that Adele has already been hard at work on album number four, and the project could be here sooner than we think. “She has been working on music and she’d like to release the album in September,” the source also notes, adding that “things may get pushed back with everything going on with the pandemic.”

While Adele has been hard at work in the studio, she’s also been working on her fitness! The GRAMMY winner nearly broke the internet with her jaw-dropping transformation, showing off her 100 pound weight loss and slimmed-down figure in a 32nd birthday post. Rocking a fitted black-mini, Adele was nearly unrecognizable in the stunning image, posted on May 5. The Brit looked over-the-moon as she smiled candidly in the photo, writing, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”