Adele Wants Her Son To ‘Have Both Parents In His Life’ Amid Split From Simon Konecki

Adele shocked fans when she confirmed she’d split from husband Simon Konecki. However they will continue to make sure that their son Angelo has the full love and support of both of his parents.

While Adele‘s going through heartbreak with the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki, 44, they’ll always have their six-year-old son Angelo to show for their union. The former couple is just going in different directions, and the always discreet 30-year-old singing superstar will make sure that there’s no drama. “Adele and Simon’s split is nothing messy at all. They really are both good people who just seemed to just want different things when it comes to life. Don’t expect any sort of wars whatsoever,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Adele’s net worth has been estimated to be as high as $100 million, she’s going to make sure that environmental crusader and Life Water founder Simon will still be able to live the life he formerly had with her. “Adele will make sure Simon is financially taken care of and really wants her son to have both parents in his life and do what’s best for him. This will also be as humanly private as possible as Adele doesn’t even so much as enjoy being photographed in public. She is the most private person,” our insider adds.

Adele is so private that it took her until 2017 to confirm that she and and Simon had even wed. In March of that year she told a concert audience in Brisbane, Australia that “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth,” she said while introducing her smash “Someone Like You.” She continued “And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.” The pair had been together since 2012.

The British singer stunned fans when the her representatives told the Associated Press on April 19 that “Adele and her partner have separated.They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”