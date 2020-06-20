Beyonce Drops Surprise New Song ‘Black Parade’ On Juneteeth: ‘I Can’t Forget My History, It’s Her-Story’

In true Beyonce form, the singer surprised everyone when she released a new song co-written by husband Jay-Z on Juneteenth.

Beyonce fans were in for a massive surprise when Queen Bey dropped a surprise track on Juneteenth. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her latest song, “Black Parade” which was co-written by her husband Jay-Z. The track, which has an overarching theme of empowerment and resilience, centers on the recent Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death at the hands of police.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she captioned her June 19 Instagram post. “BLACK PARADE celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker referenced her roots in the south, specifically Texas, which is one state below Oklahoma where Trump is holding a rally this weekend. “I’m goin’ back to the South … Back where my roots ain’t watered down,” she sings at the beginning of the song. She also sings about police brutality and the George Floyd protests. “Put your fists up in the air, show black love. Need peace and reparation for my people.”

It comes as Bey and her fam flew into the Hamptons via private jet to New York’s East Hampton airport. They wore their protective face masks while getting off their plane: Bey carried three-year-old daughter Rumi in her arms, as Jay held on to her twin brother Sir. The couple’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy, eight, walked the stairs behind her superstar mom in the first new photos that show the entire Carter family on the move since the COVID-19 quarantine began in March.