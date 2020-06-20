See Pics
Beyonce & Jay Z Escape To The Hamptons With Blue Ivy & The Twins In Full Protective Gear — Pics

The Carters have arrived in the Hamptons! JAY-Z, Beyonce and their three children touched down in the ritzy New York enclave as a family, and came prepared with protective face masks.

JAY-Z and Beyonce are doing their part to guard against transmission of coronavirus. The power couple flew in via private jet to New York’s East Hampton airport on June 19 and wore their protective face masks even while getting off their plane. Bey, 38, carried three-year-old daughter Rumi in her arms, as Jay, 50, held on to her twin brother Sir. The couple’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy, eight, walked the stairs behind her superstar mom in the first new photos that show the entire Carter family on the move since the COVID-19 quarantine began in March.

Bey looked casual in a perfect outfit for travel. She  wore her own Ivy Park brand baggy sweatshirt, with the hood pulled up over her forehead to go as incognito as possible. The “Formation” singer wore dark sunglasses that were barely visible under the hood, and covered her face with a grey protection mask. She hid her famous curves with comfy, loose fitting light grey flared sweats. Bey’s long, straight sandy locks were flowing almost to her waistline.

Beyonce cradled Rumi in her arms protectively as she walked across the tarmac. The little one could be seen putting her hands up to cover her ears due the noise of the jet. In a rare glimpse of her face, Rumi looked like her older sister Blue Ivy’s mini me! The couple’s little princess wore a pink hooded sweatshirt with a skirt made of multicolor pastel tulle layers. Rumi had black Puma high top sneakers on her feet and adorable pink bows in her hair.

BIC walked behind her mom, wearing a grey-toned camouflage hooded sweatshirt and matching pants. She had a comfy pair of tan Uggs boots on her feet for the flight, and deplaned wearing a black face mask. Blue’s hair could be seen in long braids, and she carried a purse with an aqua blue cross-body strap.

Jay was travel ready with his attire as well. He wore a long sleeved dark navy shirt and matching loose navy sweatpants while carrying Sir in his arms. The mogul even knew how to highlight one of his highest valued companies when it came to his face protection. The dark mask had “RocNation” written across the front in bold white lettering. He paired it with a L.A. Dodgers cap, as Sir matched his dad in a white t-shirt with navy trim and matching navy shorts.

The couple landed in the Hamptons on the Juneteenth holiday, which recognizes the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in the United States in 1865. After the singer landed, she shared a message with fans via her Instagram page, encouraging them to shop at a variety of Black owned businesses via a link to her website. “Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” the message  read. 

Once on her web page, a new message read, “Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.” It continued, “‘Black Parade’ benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League,to support Black-owned small businesses in need.” It then showed off an array of beauty, art, lifestyle and fashion brands, as well as restaurants and services and links for how to shop.