16 Cutest Pics Of Blue Ivy & Beyonce Together: Award Shows, Shopping Dates & More

Blue Ivy and Beyonce are truly the cutest mother-daughter duo. From shopping dates to red carpets, Blue and Bey steal the show no matter where they go.

When it comes to celebrity moms and daughters, Beyonce, 38, and Blue Ivy Carter, 7, are one of the most adorable duos. They’re Beyonce and Blue Ivy, after all! These two are pretty much inseparable. Blue Ivy is growing up right before our eyes and Bey is there every step of the way. Bey and Blue are incredibly close and love to tag team major events and fun outings. No matter what, Beyonce and Blue Ivy always have a blast together.

Blue Ivy and Beyonce recently on a shopping date to Barneys New York in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. While Beyonce tried to keep a low-profile, Blue Ivy took the lead. The 7-year-old looked so cute in an Ivy Park t-shirt, black pants, and sneakers. Beyonce was super casual in a gray sweatsuit.

The mother-daughter duo notably attended the red carpet premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. Beyonce, who voiced the role of Nala, dazzled in an Alexander McQueen black and silver embroidered tuxedo dress that included a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. Blue Ivy rocked a tuxedo with a matching dégradé crystal embroidered skirt just like her mom! That wasn’t the first time Blue walked the red carpet with her mom. The singer brought her precious daughter to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Mom and daughter looked amazing in beautiful outfits.

Blue Ivy is already following in Beyonce’s footsteps in ways other than fashion. In behind-the-scenes footage of Beyonce’s recent documentary for The Lion King, Making The Gift, Blue could be seen singing! There was one scene where Blue Ivy was in the recording studio recording “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue Ivy is basically a Beyonce mini-me!