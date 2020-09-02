Listen
Hollywood Life

Michelle Obama Reveals What Initially ‘Attracted’ Her To Barack: He’s A ‘Rare’ Man

Barack Obama Michelle Obama
AP
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod in Mass., . Obama is returning from vacation rested and ready for a busy fall, including pressing Congress for money to protect against the Zika virus and fending off lawmakers' attacks over the administration's $400 million "leverage" payment to Iran Barack Obama and family return from vacation, Cape Cod, USA - 21 Aug 2016
Michelle Obama, Chance The Rapper, Barack Obama. Former President Barack Obama, left, hugs his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama, as Chance The Rapper watches during a community concert at the Obama Foundation Summit, in Chicago Obama Summit, Chicago, USA - 01 Nov 2017
Barack Obama, Michele Obama President Barack Obama and first lady Michele Obama wave to the crowd after the President's remarks at a campaign stop, in Davenport, Iowa Obama 2012, Davenport, USA
Barack Obama, Michele Obama President Barack Obama, left, kisses first lady Michele Obama during a campaign stop, in Davenport, Iowa Obama 2012, Davenport, USA View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

It wasn’t love at first sight when Michelle Obama met Barack, but it was definitely infatuation, she confessed on her podcast. Something about the future president that set him apart from the other guys…

Finding someone like Barack Obama is a rarity, Michelle Obama said on the September 2 episode of her Spotify podcast. The former FLOTUS confessed what initially attracted her to her husband of 27 years in an intimate discussion about marriage, revealing that his confidence was key to winning her heart. He was all in on their relationship from the very beginning.

“Once [Barack and I] started talking and became friends, he was very clear — just like, ‘I want to date you. At least in my experience up until then, men would be coy. They would, you know, sort of look around the room. It was all so complicated, and it felt, a little immature,” she explained in her conversation with Conan O’Brien, looking back on when she and her husband first met in 1989, while both working at a Chicago law firm. The future president was none of those things. He wasn’t playing games.

“What struck me about Barack was his, lack of pretense,” Michelle said. “I mean, he was somebody who knew what he wanted, and wasn’t afraid to say it. And, I thought, ‘well, if he’s that in tune with his emotions that he can that say out loud to somebody that doesn’t know.’ He didn’t know whether I liked him back! He was like, ‘look, let me tell you, this is what I think about you: I think you’re special, I think you’re different, and I would like to take you out.’ And that was rare. And it was attractive.”

Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama in a tender moment during a 2012 campaign event (AP)

Michelle said that she doesn’t believe in love at first sight, but it was definitely infatuation and attraction at first sight when it came to her husband of nearly 30 years. They’ve had their ups and downs over the past three decades, of course, like any married couple, and massive arguments. They’re both lawyers, after all. “We know how to win an argument, and sometimes, I, we can feel ourselves, just, lawyering ourselves to death,” she told Conan, sharing an anecdote about the time she “threw away” her engagement ring during a fight. “We were in my car, I wasn’t really throwing it out, I threw it where I would know it would go,” she stressed.

During the podcast episode, Michelle also discussed what makes an ideal spouse, using a basketball analogy. Essentially, the person you want by your side is LeBron James. “You don’t want any weak links, you don’t want somebody that you can dominate. You don’t want somebody who’s kind of a loser, right?” she said. “And also, if you’re on a team, you’ve got to be able to do everything — especially in basketball, it’s like, you would never pick somebody that says, ‘I only dribble. I don’t shoot, I don’t defend, I just dribble.’ If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner. You want LeBron.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast airs Wednesday mornings on Spotify.