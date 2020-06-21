Michelle Obama Gushes Over How Barack Loves Malia & Sasha In Sweet Father’s Day Post

Michelle Obama thanked her husband Barack Obama and ‘young people in this country’ when she shared a Father’s Day post in honor of the way he loves daughters Malia and Sasha.

Michelle Obama, 56, was one of the first celebs to take to social media to honor the father in her family, Barack Obama, 58, on Father’s Day. The doting wife shared a throwback pic of her husband laughing and hugging their two daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 19, along with a sweet message that reflected her appreciation for him and the other “young people” in the country.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday,” the message read. “Happy Father’s Day, Barack! ❤️”

It didn’t take long for a large amount of comments to appear on Michelle’s post once it went public and many were from well wishers recognizing Barack as a good dad. “President Obama thank you for showing America how to be a father. Happy Father’s Day. ❤️,” one comment read. “Beautiful people!” another read. “Happy Father’s Day. Enjoy your day with your beautiful family,” a third read.

Although it’s unclear whether or not Malia and Sasha will be spending this Father’s Day with Barack, there’s a good chance they will considering they’ve been taking online classes since the coronavirus caused their colleges to temporarily shut down. Michelle told Ellen DeGeneres about their time at home during her appearance on Ellen’s show on Mar. 23 and seemed happy about the family time.

“I mean, everybody’s home,” she said on the show. “The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

The love and support Barack recently received from Michelle and fans this Father’s Day comes after he was supported in a similar way on Donald Trump‘s 74th birthday, June 14. Many people who are against Trump’s presidency used the day to send sweet words to the former president instead of birthday wishes to him. One person called Barack a “true president” while another wrote, “I will always be thankful I voted twice for and was even alive to experience the Presidency of Barack Obama. A leader and man to admire for any nation in history.”