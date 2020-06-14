Barack Obama Celebrated As A ‘True Leader’ On Donald Trump’s 74th Birthday: He’s My ‘Real President’

As President Donald Trump celebrates his 74th birthday, people are taking to Twitter to remember Barack Obama’s time in office.

While Donald Trump celebrates his 74th birthday, supporters of Barack Obama, 58, have taken to Twitter, using the hashtag “#ObamaDayJune14th”. The former POTUS may have left the White House four years ago, but his actions certainly haven’t been forgotten, with many hailing him their “true president”. One user wrote, “I will always be thankful I voted twice for and was even alive to experience the Presidency of Barack Obama. A leader and man to admire for any nation in history.”

Trump’s birthday comes amid nationwide protests and outcry from the Black Lives Matter movement, after the tragic death of George Floyd. Just weeks ago he was mocked mercilessly as “Bunker Boy” after swearing up and down that he didn’t actually hide in a safe room beneath the White House on May 29 as protesters rallied for Black Lives Matter. Meanwhile, Twitter users are remembering Obama — who was the nation’s first Black president — as a true man of the people.

.@realDonaldTrump, wishing you a very happy #ObamaDayJune14th. Have a look at what a real President looks like: pic.twitter.com/waHyv23oma — Dadilicious Wear a mask, Be the Resistance (@Dadilicious2) June 14, 2020

“So on #ObamaDayJune14th I am remembering how relaxed and natural President Obama was with kids–all kids. Obama knew how important it was for kids–especially black children–to see the President as a friend. He was very much the nation’s dad,” one Twitter user wrote, while others took a more lighthearted approach. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but going from President Obama to Donald Trump was like going from an iPhone to 2 styrofoam cups and some string. #ObamaDayJune14th,” another person tweeted.

So on #ObamaDayJune14th I am remembering how relaxed and natural President Obama was with kids–all kids. Obama knew how important it was for kids–especially black children–to see the President as a friend. He was very much the nation's dad. pic.twitter.com/AWrDbR6dZ4 — Victoria Brownworth #EndPoliceViolence (@VABVOX) June 14, 2020

The former President has been a positive voice throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, urging young people to use their voices to create change, and he recently spoke to the Graduating Class of 2020 with his wife and fellow Harvard grad Michelle Obama, 56, as part of YouTube’s star-studded special Dear Class of 2020. “This is a huge day for all of you!” Michelle began, reminding grads to thank their families who have helped get them to this milestone. “You still have all those people with you today…these folks deserve your love and gratitude,” she urged, as Barack reminded the class of 2020 to hug their dads, too.

“Today is the culmination of a long journey. Think back to when you were starting your first year — you were probably just hoping that by the time you got to your graduation day you found your people, learned some new skills and got yourself ready for your next step…college, grad school, your first job,” Barack continued. “You accomplished all that. Then just as you were rounding your second turn, everything stopped,” he added, referencing the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent quarantine.