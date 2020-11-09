Blue Ivy, 8, Will Be Eligible For Grammy Award After Narrating Audiobook Based On Oscar-Winning Film ‘Hair Love’

Blue Ivy Carter makes her audiobook debut with ‘Hair Love,’ for which she could earn a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word performance.

Blue Ivy Carter could be well on her way to earning some serious hardware like her famous parents! The eight-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z lends her voice to the audiobook adaptation of Matthew A. Cherry‘s Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love. In the preview clip, which Matthew shared to his Twitter account on November 9, Blue’s sweet voice could be heard clearly saying the introduction to the audiobook.

“Dreamscape presents Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.” The tease lasted only a few seconds, and fans can listen to the clip for themselves below. But once the audiobook becomes available, listeners will be treated to a four-minute reading of the children’s book from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest. The couple also share three-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Blue’s latest gig means that Grammy glory could be in her future. With her audiobook debut, Blue has the potential to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word performance. The youngster, however, is already gaining on her celebrated mom and dad in terms of award statuettes and honors.

The eight-year-old earned the BET Her Award in 2020 for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” As if the honor wasn’t enough, Blue made history upon receiving the award, becoming the youngest recipient of a BET Award! Blue also has a NAACP Image Award for the same song, a collaboration with her mom, WizKid and Saint Jhn, as well as a 2019 Soul Train Award — all at just the age of eight! Bey and Jay’s eldest has also made appearances in the music video for Beyoncé’s powerful anthem “Formation,” as well as appearances in Black Is King.

Regardless of what the awards factor will be for Blue, her collaboration on Hair Love will undoubtedly leave an indelible impact on a number of families. The audiobook is based on Matthew A. Cherry’s 2019 short film. The seven-minute animated short earned rave reviews from critics, and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 2020 Oscars. The tender and sweet story follows a dad, who attempts to do his daughter’s hair for the very first time. In May, the film was adapted into a book, with illustrations by Vashti Harrison. The short will also be adapted into a series entitled Young Love, based on the film’s characters.

Matthew previously spoke to HollywoodLife on the significance of the film. “Hair Love really [was] inspired by a lot of these viral videos of Black fathers that were doing their daughters’ hair,” Matthew says. “I thought that it was a good opportunity to showcase the Black family in animation,” he shared with HL. “I think the beautiful thing is that we’re never going to really know the true impact for probably five or 10 years, or so. But people will come up to us all the time, different parents [saying] they wish they would have had something like this when they were kids.”