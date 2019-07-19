Listen
Beyonce Drops Epic Collab With Her Daughter Blue Ivy, 7 & Fans Are Loving It — Listen

Music Writer

After Beyonce dropped her new album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ on July 19, fans raved over one track in particular — her collab with Blue Ivy! Bey enlisted her 7-year-old daughter to help her out on the special track.

Blue Ivy, 7, is well on her way to superstardom! Beyonce’s adorable daughter proved she has the vocal chops to go the long haul when she released an impressive collaboration with her famous mom. The song, which hit the internet, also featured WizKid and SAINt JHN, but blue totally stole the show! On the song, “BROWN SKIN GIRL,” Blue and SAINt JHN open the track as they harmonize, “Brown skin girls, skin just like pearls, best thing in the world, never change it for anybody else.” The rest of the song is a homage to women of color, as Bey sings at one point, “Your skin is not only dark, it shines and tells your story.” Beyonce’s daughter even gets her own solo part, as she closes out the song by reciting the chorus!

The collaboration is just one of the tunes on Beyonce’s new album The Lion King: The Gift, which she executive produced. Other superstars on the album included Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell , Jessie Reyez, and many more. The Lion King inspired album arrived on the same day that the live action re-make of the flick hit theaters.

We already knew that Blue was a bonafide star after she made a surprise cameo in the singer’s latest music video! The songstress shared the official video for her hit “Spirit” from the Lion King soundtrack on July 16, after first debuting it on ABC, and fans got the ultimate treat when Blue showed up. In a gorgeous lilac dress, little Blue joined her mom for the visual and looked stunning the whole way through!

Check out Beyonce’s new song featuring her daughter, above! “This is sonic cinema,” said Beyoncé of her new album. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”