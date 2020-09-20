Watch
Beyonce Shares Rare Video Laughing With Daughter Blue Ivy During Virtual Wearable Art Gala — Watch

Beyonce Blue Ivy
AP Images
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King", at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce takes daughter Blue Ivy fabric shopping at Mood Fabrics in NYC and the duo is draped in Beyonce's IVY PARK gear. Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. *Shot on October 14, 2019* Pictured: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce, right, and Blue Ivy arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
It was a huge treat for Beyonce fans when she made a surprise virtual appearance over the weekend with her gorgeous daughter Blue Ivy!

Beyonce, 39, is known for having a very private personal life so its always a blessing when we get to see her outside of her professional world! She gifted fans with something hilarious during a virtual celebration for the WACO Theater Center on September 19. The “Single Ladies” singer actually flexed her comedic chops as opposed to her vocal ones during it as she cracked a corny joke about Snoop Dogg next to her daughter Blue Ivy, 8. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?,” she asked while Blue tried to silence her amid her probably being embarrassed.

“For drizzle!” Bey then said in her best Snoop impression. Blue CLEARLY wasn’t having it as she once again put her hand over her mouth in hopes that she’ll stop. “Mom, the voice. No!”, she said. The shade fest wasn’t over just yet as Tina Lawson, 66, chimed in separately where she acted in the most savage of manners towards her daughter. “Hi Bey! I really appreciate you doing the jokes cuz I know how busy you are but will you just put on some makeup and get some good light and stuff?” she said. Ooh snap!

Beyonce, for years, rarely made any appearances with her children (Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir) on social media or out and about however that has changed over the past couple of months. The Grammy winner and her eldest child actually walked with hundreds of others on the streets of New York City on September 18.

They did their best to remain incognito during their sunny day out in The Big Apple mostly thanks to the face masks they were rocking amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. They were still recognizable, however, as Blue sported long braids along with a chic coat and orange pants while Bey dressed casually in an all-black sweat outfit.

Beyonce Blue Ivy
Beyonce & Blue Ivy hold hands at a red carpet event. Credit: AP Images

Bey, her husband Jay-Z and their kids were also seen several times in The Hamptons this summer where they luxuriated on a myriad of fabulous yachts and appeared to be having a wonderful time with one another. Here’s hoping we see more and more moments like these in the future!