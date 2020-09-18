See Pics
Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Rocks Long Braids While Out & About With Mom Beyonce in NYC

Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Shot on 10/19/18.
Beyonce returns home with her very tall daughter Blue Ivy. They were seen returning from a mommy-daughter date. Beyonce, holding a hat and a bag full of nail polish and lip gloss, while Blue Ivy was clutching a bag of Doritos and her iPhone. With her mom being 5'7'' - it looks like, at only 8 years old, Blue Ivy is only a few inches shorter than her mom! 17 Sep 2020
Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami. 02 Feb 2020
Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. Shot on October 14, 2019
Blue Ivy Carter and her mother Beyonce did their best to remain incognito as they made their way through The Big Apple!

Peekaboo, we see you! Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and her mommy Beyonce, 39, actually walked amongst the millions of people who take to the streets of New York City every day on September 18. Beyonce’s little one isn’t so little anymore as Blue almost towered over her during their time in the tourist trap city. The superstar in the making dressed colorfully for their big day out in a pair of bright orange pants that she paired with a chic denim jacket. She also rocked some long braids while her mother remained much more casual in an all-black sweats ensemble. Both were able to hide from their adoring fans even more by wearing protective face masks amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

Beyonce Blue Ivy Carter
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter in NYC. Credit: MEGA

The whole Carter family (Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir) are rarely spotted out however that changed this past summer as they were seen enjoying their surroundings multiple times in The Hamptons. Many sweet moments were captured between them including one where the doting mother cradled her daughter Rumi in her arms while heading to the docks in late August.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, 66, joined them for a separate outing in Eastern Long Island where the entire fam cruised around on a gorgeous boat during a sunny day. The 23-time Grammy winner was once again seen cradling little Rumi as everyone around them appeared to be in the chillest of moods.

Things took an international turn for them when they were spotted thousands of miles away in Croatia on September 7, 3 days after she turned 39. It was once again an aquatic theme for the family as they were seen on a gorgeous yacht with Bey dressing in blue and white for the festive occasion.

Beyonce Blue Ivy
Beyonce & Blue Ivy hit the streets of NYC. Credit: MEGA

The superstar couple finally had some time to themselves away from their kids when they were seen on, wait for it, another beautiful boat (a VanDutch luxury fast cruiser yacht to be specific) in The Hamptons on September 14. Here’s hoping we get to see more of them and their kids out and about as the seasons change!