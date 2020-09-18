Blue Ivy Carter and her mother Beyonce did their best to remain incognito as they made their way through The Big Apple!

Peekaboo, we see you! Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and her mommy Beyonce, 39, actually walked amongst the millions of people who take to the streets of New York City every day on September 18. Beyonce’s little one isn’t so little anymore as Blue almost towered over her during their time in the tourist trap city. The superstar in the making dressed colorfully for their big day out in a pair of bright orange pants that she paired with a chic denim jacket. She also rocked some long braids while her mother remained much more casual in an all-black sweats ensemble. Both were able to hide from their adoring fans even more by wearing protective face masks amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

The whole Carter family (Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir) are rarely spotted out however that changed this past summer as they were seen enjoying their surroundings multiple times in The Hamptons. Many sweet moments were captured between them including one where the doting mother cradled her daughter Rumi in her arms while heading to the docks in late August.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, 66, joined them for a separate outing in Eastern Long Island where the entire fam cruised around on a gorgeous boat during a sunny day. The 23-time Grammy winner was once again seen cradling little Rumi as everyone around them appeared to be in the chillest of moods.

Things took an international turn for them when they were spotted thousands of miles away in Croatia on September 7, 3 days after she turned 39. It was once again an aquatic theme for the family as they were seen on a gorgeous yacht with Bey dressing in blue and white for the festive occasion.

The superstar couple finally had some time to themselves away from their kids when they were seen on, wait for it, another beautiful boat (a VanDutch luxury fast cruiser yacht to be specific) in The Hamptons on September 14. Here’s hoping we get to see more of them and their kids out and about as the seasons change!