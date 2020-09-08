Beyonce Takes Twins Rumi & Sir, 3, On Yacht Ride With Hubby Jay-Z On Birthday Trip To Croatia — See Pic

Beyonce took in her birthday week by spending time on a glorious yacht near the coast of Cavtat, Croatia with those closest to her, including husband Jay-Z and their adorable three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce was all about family when she turned 39 on Sept. 4! The singer took a trip to Croatia, where she spent a week on an impressive yacht with her husband, Jay-Z, 50, and their kids, including three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, who she was spotted sitting near on Sept. 7. The mom and dad looked stylish with Bey in a blue and white outfit, sun hat, and sunglasses, and Jay in a white shirt and sunglasses, and appeared relaxed as they took in sights of the beautiful ocean with the tots.

Bey and Jay’s impressive trip didn’t seem to include their oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 8. She was not seen on the boat, which could mean she stayed behind due to school or other engagements. Blue, however, has been seen on various public outings with her parents in the past, which has not been the case for Rumi and Sir.

The twins have been spotted out and about with their talented mom and dad on rare private occasions and this latest Croatia trip is one of those. They looked comfortable and curious in some of the latest yacht snapshots and it was great to see them taking in the last days of summer in a beautiful location!

Before Bey’s birthday trip, she was seen enjoying the sunny weather in two East Hampton, NY locations with her kids in late August. She was wearing a green beach cover-up and sun hat during one of the sightings and at one point, she was happily holding Rumi, who looked so sweet in a white dress and her own sun hat. Jay was also in the same location but spent some time meeting up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Although Bey and Jay tend to try and keep their family time private for the most part, from some of the pics from their latest outings, it’s clear to see that they’ve been having an eventful summer! It’s great to know they haven’t let quarantine stop them from keeping each other close and taking in memorable moments! We look forward to seeing what they get up to next!