Beyonce had that amazing ‘it’ quality and soaring voice from the time she was a young girl. In a throwback video, she looks exactly like her now eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, while belting out a song.

Beyonce turned 39 on Sept. 4, and her mom Tina Lawson, 66, made the Beyhive’s day by sharing a rare throwback video of the singer as a young girl. Little Bey performed a solo number with the booming voice of someone much more mature. Tina posted the video to her Instagram page as a tribute to her superstar daughter. In the video, she could easily be mistaken looks-wise for her eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as the resemblance between a then-young Bey and BIC’s current face….it’s the same person! Which is a total jackpot for Blue, knowing she’s going to grow up to look exactly like her gorgeous mom.

As the video showed, Beyonce’s been working hard at entertaining people with her gift from the heavens voice since she was a young girl. Even though she wore a dress with puffy white short sleeves and a glittery blue pinafore over it, her presence onstage was well beyond her years. She emoted along to the tune as she belted it out, hitting a high note that Bey’s so famous for now.

Tina beamed about her amazing daughter in the caption. “Lauren sent this to me this morning and it made me smile!!! Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence,” she wrote to Beyonce, adding that her other daughter Solange Knowles, 34, “also booted me up and helped me remember my power!!”

“I am so lucky to have you in my life,” Tina continued. “Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now, and some well!!! It takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby!!!” Wait, what’s coming next year?! Is that a hint at something?

Fans then thanked Tina for giving the world Beyonce! User @curatedbynep wrote, “You birthed so much greatness. Thank you,” while @peylaar commented, “You created the best thing since sliced bread Mama Tina.” Fan @traceyjxo gushed, “Thank you for giving us this queen. She has gotten me through more than anyone will ever know. I hope she enjoys her day and never forgets how loved she is by so many!” With the Beyhive, Beyonce will always know how loved she is!