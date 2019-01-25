Beyoncé Proves Blue Ivy Is Her Mini-Me With Sweet Side-By-Side Pics Of Them At Age 7

Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her mom Beyoncé, and vice versa! Fans are freaking out over how much a 7-year-old Bey looks just like Blue in this adorable collage.

A photo of Beyoncé, 37, from around 1989 looks so much like her daughter Blue Ivy, 7, Queen Bey even felt compelled to write a caption…something she rarely does. “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up,” the “Formation” singer wrote underneath the side-by-side photos. See the identical pictures below! Fans were seeing double in the comments section, celebrities included. “Twins 😍,” MTV comedian B. Simone wrote, and Zendaya added, “Omg😩✨.” Even Halle Berry chimed in, gushing, “Two beauties!!”

The photo of Blue in the collage is from her cute mommy-daughter outing on Jan. 23! The duo was snapped leaving an event from the Just One Eye clothing boutique in L.A., and Bey was still looking like a throwback in her ’70s-inspired two-piece set from Marques Almeida. The retro stripes reminded us of the decade of disco and ABBA, and they matched the bright colors on the jacket of Beyoncé’s mini-me! You can see even more times Blue and her mom have twinned in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.

Bey must also be getting emotional over her daughter “growing up,” as she said in today’s post, because the little one just rang in her seventh birthday on Jan. 7! Blue’s mom was even spotted at a Target on the special day, somewhere that Beyoncé has brought Blue shopping before. Yes, really! As you can see, these two not only look alike — they go everywhere together too.

In reaction to the above post, even more fans were stunned that Beyoncé wrote a personal caption beyond her usual holiday greetings and concert thank you’s! “I thought this was a fan page when I seen the caption for a minute,” one fan wrote, and another added, “Beyonce is interacting with us I cannot.” Clearly, everyone’s thrilled that the singer, who also shares 1-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter with husband JAY-Z, is opening up about her mommy journey! The social media reaction was similar when Bey shared sweet photos of her holding the twins at a beach in India in Dec. 2018.