Beyonce and JAY-Z are ending summer the way they started it, by relaxing in the Hamptons with their family. The pair took a boat ride as Bey enjoyed a glass of wine.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JAY-Z and Beyonce have spent a very quiet summer with just their family and friends in the Hamptons. They have kept an extremely low profile, except when they want to leave their rental mansion and hit the water for boating trips. That’s exactly what the superstar couple did on Sept. 14, while joined by friends. The couple was aboard a VanDutch luxury fast cruiser yacht, and Beyonce, 39, seemed to be enjoying a nice glass of rose.

The singer dressed way down in a grey sweatsuit from her Ivy Park line, with the brand’s lettering across her chest. Bey pulled her hoodie up over her famous long curls, with just her face visible. She donned white cat-eye rimmed sunglasses for the somewhat cloudy outing, and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

Beyonce literally wore the exact same outfit of grey Ivy Park sweatpants and a logo hoodie when she and Jay, along with their kids Blue Ivy, 8, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi arrived in the Hamptons on June 19 to begin their summer there. What’s good for a private plane ride seems to be equally comfortable for a day of yachting. The incognito grey sweatsuit appears to be the sexy superstar’s summer uniform, as she wore a grey Adidas sweatsuit for a quick helicopter flight from the Hamptons to New York City on Aug. 19.

While the couple has for the most part remained in the Hamptons all summer due to COVID-19 restrictions among European Union countries, the one nation allowing Americans in is Croatia. So that’s where the family headed for Beyonce’s 39th birthday celebration, as the singer celebrated another trip around the sun on Sept. 4. The Carter family was photographed aboard the super yacht LANA, which at 351-foot long and 45-foot high costs $2 million a week to rent. For mega-mogul Jay, 50, that’s nothing as he was declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine in Apr. 2020.

With concert tours and other large scale events that get Bey and Jay in front audiences postponed indefinitely until the COVID-19 pandemic, these brief looks at their summer vacation have been all that fans have seen of the couple in recent months. But Beyonce was at the ready with material to satisfy her fans, dropping the visual album Black is King on Disney+ on July 29. It gave the Beyhive so many incredible looks and aesthetics from the superstar, not to mention glimpses of her gorgeous daughters. It might not have been an On The Run summer concert tour with her hubby in front of thousands of people, but for a summer when most folks have to wear masks and socially distance, it was a visual treat for Beyonce’s fans.