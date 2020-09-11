Beyonce Cuddles Daughter Blue Ivy, 8, In Sweet Throwback Pic With Mom Tina Lawson

The Beyhive can always count on Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson to serve up the sweetest photos of her superstar daughter. She shared a photo cuddling with Bey and daughter Blue Ivy that is so precious.

Beyonce and husband JAY-Z are notoriously private, especially when it comes to sharing any photos of their children. Fortunately proud grandma Tina Lawson loves to show off sweet personal pictures of the beautiful family she helped create. The 66-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram account on Sept. 10 showing three generations of Knowles-Carter greatness, as she shared a snapshot of her 38-year-old superstar daughter seated on a sofa with one arm around her mama and the other around her eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The picture just oozed the power of motherly love between not only herself and Bey, but the “Formation” singer and her oldest daughter. Beyonce looked glam in a structured white top with a fitted bodice and a long skirt. She had her hair down in her own naturally curly waves, while Bey covered her gorgeous eyes with pink-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, even though they were indoors.

All three women looked a little tired, as Tina had on dark sunglasses as well, and leaned her head to rest on Bey’s shoulder. None of them had smiles on their faces, but Tina, Bey and BIC seemed to be content just to be sitting on a sofa and holding on each other in peace.

Blue Ivy was looking ahead and down with her gaze. She looked super chic in a green jumpsuit with brown and orange patterns on it. The young songwriting phenom topped off her look with a denim jean jacket and wore her curls tied atop her head. She held onto a green plastic water bottle with one hand as she sat in the moment with her mom and grandma. The photo appeared to be fairly recent, as Blue already looked quite tall sitting next to her 5’7″ mother. Tina has recentlyo noted how her granddaughter has hit a major growth spurt via photos.

Tina captioned the photo, “Wow I miss them,” and added a red heart emoji. Fans agreed, with @willformation commenting, “Girl me too mama Tina,” and @baddieeey gushing, “Awwwwwwwwwwww. I’m finna cry like im in the family.” User @pholarbear1906 told Tina, “Imagine how we feel,” about the Beyhive missing their queen and princess. Jay, Bey and their kids have spent most of the summer quietly staying at a Hamptons rental mansion following quarantine this spring. Now the family is in Croatia on a yachting trip.

While Beyonce released a video album Black is King on July 31, the couple has had a peaceful summer career-wise. It’s far from the days when Beyonce and Jay would spend the summer on the road with one of their On The Run tours, since concerts have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is probably the most quiet downtime the always hard working Carters have had as a family, which they seem to be relishing.