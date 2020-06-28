Blue Ivy, 8, Wins Her 1st BET Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ & Fans Are Thrilled

Congratulations are in order for Blue Ivy Carter — the sassy daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z officially earned herself a BET Award during the virtual 2020 awards ceremony!

Blue Ivy Carter is a BET Award winner! At the 2020 BET Awards on June 28, which took place virtually, Blue Ivy, along with her mom, Beyonce, as well as WizKid and Saint Jhn, won the BET Her Award for their song, “Brown Skin Girl.” The ‘Her’ Award is reserved for “neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists,” and the foursome beat out five other nominees to win the honor.

“Brown Skin Girl” was up against “Underdog” by Alicia Keys, “Melanin” by Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “I Choose” by Layton Green, “Tempo” by Lizzo and Missy Elliott and “Afeni” by Rhapsody and PJ Morgan. This is not the first time that Blue has been recognized for her work on this song, which was featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019, though “Brown Skin Girl” also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo or Group Performance, as well as the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards.

The 2020 BET Awards are big night for the Carter family, as Beyonce is also being awarded one of the biggest honors of the night, the Humanitarian Award. Bey was also nominated for Album of the Year (Homecoming: The Live Album), Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Movie (Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce).

Earlier this month, Beyonce and Blue were joined by the rest of their family members (JAY-Z, and twins Sir and Rumi) for a trip to the Hamptons. The group was in full protective gear amidst the looming coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus is the reason that the BET Awards were forced to take place virtually this year. Many 2020 events have been postponed, pushed back or cancelled because of regulations put in place during the pandemic.

Fans loved hearing Blue Ivy sing on “Brown Skin Girl,” and they’re loving it even more now that she’s being recognized for her work. After the song took home its BET Awards, people began gushing on Twitter over how excited they were about Blue Ivy’s big win. She’s definitely following in her famous parents’ footsteps!