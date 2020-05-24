Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photos Of Them As Babies & They Look Like Literal Twins

Beyonce and her mom Tina Knowles practically look like the same person in these never-before-seen lookalike baby photos.

Tina Knowles, 66, just proved that her and her daughter Beyonce, 38, were practically twins as infants. The proud mom took to Instagram on May 23 to share an adorable side-by-side snap of herself and Queen Bey when they were tiny tots, and the it’s almost impossible to tell the mother-daughter duo apart. Both pics show the youngsters in frilly white dresses, and matching bonnets, as they look at the camera with their big brown eyes. “Wow! It looks like the same baby on two different occasions. I hope when I have my first daughter she would be twinning me too! This is so cute!!!” a fan commented.

Others were quick to note just how similar the pair looked. “She stole your whole face,” one follower joked. It comes just days after Tina took to Instagram to try her hand at the “Savage” dance. Although she raised two talented multi hyphenate performers: Beyonce and her sis Solange Knowles, Tina admitted she can’t take credit for their moves.

“Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me!! They got em from their daddy! it’s okay i still like to dance!!!!!” she captioned a May 15 Instagram video of herself busting a move to Beyonce’s new verse in Megan Thee Stallion‘s remix of her hit song “Savage.”

In the clip, Tina rocked a black v-neck top and black pants as she showed off her best dance moves, even jumping in the air to pull up her jeans when Beyoncé sings, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, you don’t feel my pain.” We love the dedication! Celeb friends like Kerry Washington quickly commented, “Goals”, while actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “You better werk!” The video came less than one week after Beyonce celebrated her mama on Instagram with a celebratory post paying tribute to her on Mother’s Day. “Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you,” Queen Bey wrote.