Tina Knowles may have raised Beyonce, but she isn’t taking any credit for her dancing skills! The 66-year-old showed off her moves when she did the ‘Savage’ dance on Instagram.

Tina Knowles, 66, joked that her daughter Beyonce, 38, didn’t get her dance moves from her, when she took to Instagram to try her hand at the “Savage” dance. Although she raised two talented multi hyphenate performers: Beyonce and her sis Solange Knowles, Tina admitted she can’t take credit for their moves. “Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me!! They got em from their daddy! it’s okay i still like to dance!!!!!” she captioned a May 15 Instagram video of herself busting a move to Beyonce’s new verse in Megan Thee Stallion‘s remix of her hit song “Savage.”

In the clip, Tina rocked a black v-neck top and black pants as she showed off her best dance moves, even jumping in the air to pull up her jeans when Beyoncé sings, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, you don’t feel my pain.” We love the dedication! Celeb friends like Kerry Washington quickly commented, “Goals”, while actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “You better werk!”

It comes less than one week after Beyonce celebrated her mama on Instagram with a celebratory post paying tribute to her on Mother’s Day. “Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you,” Queen Bey began her lengthy and emotional message, shared on Sunday, May 10. “Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers.”

“My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel,” she continued, referencing her three children with husband Jay Z, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2. “I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect,” she added. Beyonce went on with an inclusive message for her 145 million followers, including those who have lost their mothers. “To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes,” Beyonce wrote, signing off with, “sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B.”