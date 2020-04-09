Ayesha Curry Shares Epic Throwback Pic Of Her 1st Date With Steph Curry 12 Years Ago

Ayesha and Steph Curry are seriously the most adorable couple! Just look at this photo taken on their first date more than a decade ago.

Steph Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, have been the cutest couple from day one! The mom-of-three hopped on the Instagram challenge bandwagon on April 8, posting a sweet snap of herself and Steph from their very first date, as part of the “first pic” challenge. “I don’t have a digital version of this,” she captioned the Instagram story. “From our first REAL date.” The photo was taken more than a decade ago, when the model and NBA champ first started dating. The most telling factor that this pic was taken in the 2000s was Ayesha’s bright blue eyeshadow, which she paired with a baby blue tank top. Meanwhile, Steph is looking at the camera and sticking his tongue out with a hilarious expression on his face. These two are just too cute!

The couple have been reminiscing, and posting up a storm of their day-to-day activities while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pair look more in love than ever, and recently kicked back with a tasty looking cocktail in a video posted to Ayesha’s Instagram story. In the April 4 boomerang, filmed by Steph, the pair each hold an orange drink in an old fashioned cocktail as they flash a smile at the camera. While we weren’t sure what they were sipping, the color suggests either an orange or pineapple based recipe — yum!

The couple kept their quarantine fashion game going, as Steph rocked a white and navy blue hooded sweatshirt along with a gray beanie. Ayesha was also laid back, opting to go makeup free in a cream-knit sweater and black pants! She kept her dark hair up in a top knot bun, and added some hoop earrings to finish the ensemble. Who says you can’t have a touch of glam at home?

Both Steph and Ayesha have been advocates throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and were one of the first stars to give back in a big way. The couple announced that they would be making a donating through their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to ensure that kids who were depending on school lunches can still get meals. “We’re concerned about what [school closures] mean for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day,” Ayesha wrote in her announcement, adding that they want to”‘help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”