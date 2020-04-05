Steph & Ayesha Curry Show How They’re Keeping Their Love Alive In Quarantine With Cuddles & Drinks

Cocktails in quarantine! Steph and Ayesha Curry are spending plenty of quality time together while self-isolating.

Steph Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, are doing quarantine right! The couple have been posting up a storm of their day-to-day activities at home and look more in love than ever. Last night was no exception, as Steph and Ayesha kicked back with a tasty looking cocktail in a video posted to her Instagram story on Saturday, April 4. In the quick outdoor boomerang, filmed by Steph, the pair each hold an orange drink in an old fashioned cocktail as they flash a smile at the camera. While we weren’t sure what they were sipping, the color suggests either an orange or pineapple based recipe — yum!

The couple kept their quarantine fashion game going, as Steph rocked a white and navy blue hooded sweatshirt along with a gray beanie. Ayesha was also laid back, opting to go makeup free in a cream-knit sweater and black pants! She kept her dark hair up in a top knot bun, and added some hoop earrings to finish the ensemble. Who says you can’t have a touch of glam at home?

After enjoying their afternoon cocktail, Ayesha also took to her Instagram to reveal that the family ordered in pizza for lunch. “Lunch time at my house! We decided to order in and support one of our local favorite pizza restaurants. We ordered through Grub Hub,” she shared, adding that it was a contactless transaction. “It’s a great way to get your food, and you’re support your local business and restaurants — don’t forget to do that during this time, she urged, writing “order now to support the restaurants you love.”

Later that evening, The Seasoned Life author showed off her impeccable home cooking skills with a delicious looking pasta! “We have a little bit of rigatoni, some fresh parsley — and I made some lamb!” The real looked seriously five-star, and Ayesha was sure to treat herself to a delicious glass of red wine as she cooked away. “Ordered in lunch so I had the patience to make dinner,” she wrote, teasing that the cherry lamb recipe will be in “cookbook 2!” We can’t wait!

Both Steph and Ayesha have been advocates throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and were one of the first stars to give back in a big way. The couple announced that they would be making a donating through their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to ensure that kids who were depending on school lunches can still get meals. “We’re concerned about what [school closures] mean for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day,” Ayesha wrote in her announcement, adding that they want to”‘help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”