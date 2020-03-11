Ayesha Curry and her kids are going to spending more time at home due to worries over the coronavirus. She talked about her cooking plans while cuddling her precious son Canon.

With the coronavirus keeping more and more people at home, Ayesha Curry, 30, is using it as a great opportunity to remind people of how they can bond with their family via her favorite activity: cooking! She held on to her precious son Canon Curry, 20 months, as she told fans in an Instagram story video that, “So…since we’re all about to be locked up in the house we’re going to be cooking a lot more,” as Canon wiggled on her lap.

She went on to talk about how some of her marble pot cookware collection is still available via QVC. Canon meanwhile wasn’t paying attention, looking around and touching things in front of him. Steph Curry‘s only son looked so cute in a yellow beanie and light green jean jacket that matched his eyes. “So get your marble pots while they’re still available. Right? Say ‘Oh yeah,'” she told Canon, who gave a big, bright “Oh yeah!” upon his mom’s request.

Due to the worries over the spread of the coronavirus, Ayesha’s husband Steph’s team the Golden State Warriors have become the first NBA squad to announce they’ll be playing their games in empty arena without fans. On March 11, the city of San Francisco announced that gatherings with crowds of 1,000 people or more would be banned, and the team agreed to comply. The Dubs moved from Oakland’s Oracle Arena after last season and now play in SF’s Chase Center.

That means no more awesome videos of Ayesha cheering on her man court side. Steph finally returned to the paint on March 5, after the three-time NBA champ sat out the last four months due to a broken hand. That ended up being a treat for fans of the Curry family, as Ayesha shared so many adorable moments of her husband playing with his kids. It also led to some romantic moments for Steph and Ayesha. Their seven-year-old daughter Riley took video of them slow dancing to Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy” with her own commentary, saying “So cute. In love! So crazy in love.”