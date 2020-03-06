Ayesha Curry Proudly Sits Courtside To Cheer On Steph As He Returns To The Court After 4 Mos. 

Ayesha Curry support husband Steph Curry’s return to the Warriors on March 5, after the 3-time NBA champion missed 4 months due to a broken left hand. She sat courtside with his sister Sydel and cheered on her man, who dropped 23 points in 27 minutes!

The Curry’s are a solid squad! Ayesha Curry sat courtside on Thursday night in support of husband Steph Curry, who returned to Dub Nation after four months of rehab on a broken left hand. The chef and cookbook author and Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee shared videos on Instagram Stories from inside Golden State’s new home arena at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

“Letsssss gooooo!!!!!” Ayesha wrote on a video she shared of Steph being introduced into Golden State’s lineup. She also tagged Damion Lee, who showed off some hilarious dance moves in the team huddle. Lee, who is teammates with Steph, is married to the 3-time NBA champion’s sister, Sydel. Steph and Ayesha’s three children, daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon Jack, 1, were not present in the social media clips.

The official Instagram account for the Golden State Warriors also joined in on the posts celebrating Steph’s big return. The team shared a closeup video of its beloved point guard, who was captured smiling with his signature mouthguard hanging out of his mouth as he rubbed his hands together. — Something Ayesha clearly enjoyed, since she commented, “Yummy yummy… yummy yummy 😆😍🙏🏽🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” under the post.

Ayesha Curry and Sydel cheering on the Dubs tonight at @ChaseCenter pic.twitter.com/P9HLuS5ajY — AC Squad (@AyeshaHive) March 6, 2020

Steph finished Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and just one turnover in 27 minutes of play. But, his efforts weren’t enough to secure the W. The Raptors won 121-113.

Despite the loss, Steph’s triumphant return overshadowed the game completely, especially on his home court. The energy, the cheers and the overall atmosphere was different inside Chase Center with Curry on the floor. The game certainly missed Steph, and it’s no doubt he missed the game.