Steph Curry Sends Birthday Love To His ‘Rock’ Ayesha: I’ll ‘Always Be Grateful’ For You

Steph Curry has a solid support system in his ‘rock’ wife, Ayesha Curry. The 3-time NBA champ wrote a sweet birthday tribute to the mother of his 3 kids and gushed over how grateful he is for their relationship!

Steph Curry showered his wife with love on her showered his wife with love on her 31st birthday on Monday, March 23. Ayesha Curry rang in another year with love, laughter and tequila sodas, as seen on her Instagram Stories. And, Steph, 32, was right by her side. But, before their night in together, the Golden State Warriors point guard showed told his near 30 million Instagram followers, just how beautiful his wife is on the inside and out.

“Y’all know what time it is….My baby’s birthday today 🎉🎊- asking why you so beautiful even though I know why..”Cuz God made me that!” I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together,” Steph wrote alongside two photos — one of Ayesha blowing a kiss at the camera, and another of the couple acting silly. Steph tagged Ayesha in the post calling her “My Rock! ❤️”

Steph and Ayesha may have had different plans for her 31 birthday. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is a state-wide “stay at home” order in California. The couple, along with their three kids — daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and Canon Jack, 1 — are in all in quarantine together.

(Photo credit: Steph Curry/Instagram)

Ayesha’s birthday celebrations included a tasty meal, some cocktails and a “happy hour” with some music.

“So, for my birthday I wanted to learn the ‘Westworld’ theme song. After a couple tequilas and soda, here’s what I’ve learned so far,” the chef and entrepreneur said while sitting at a piano.

(Video credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

“It’s a version of it, don’t judge too hard. Thank you,” she added, before she began hitting the keys. And, it turns out that Ayesha is actually pretty good on the piano!