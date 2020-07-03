Ayesha & Steph Curry’s Son Canon Strikes Cute Pose On His 2nd Birthday As ‘Prince Of The House’

Ayesha and Steph Curry’s son, Canon Jack is already loving life as a 2-year-old! The cookbook author shared a series of snaps that showed Canon posing in a shirt that reads, ‘Two,’ with his gold chain and birthday braids on full display.

Canon Jack Curry is two and cooler than ever. Ayesha and Steph Curry‘s son celebrated his second birthday in style on July 2, as seen in new photos shared by the Seasoned Life author. “PRINCE OF THE HOUSE. CANON JACK,” Ayesha, 31, captioned a snap of her only son leaning in pose that exuded swag. She tagged her husband, 3-time NBA champion, Steph, 32, in the post.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

Canon rocked a t-shirt with the word “two” written on the front in white. The little prince donned a flashy gold chain and his new birthday braids, courtesy of Ayesha’s sister Janiece JeanLouis. Ayesha added a wolf emoji at the end of her caption, which has significant meaning.

“Canon means YOUNG WOLF; Official of the church,” the Sweet July founder wrote alongside a baby photo of Canon she shared on the night before his second birthday. “We picked his name 9 years ago not knowing that. It means everything to us now. Our YOUNG WOLF, our Canon Jack … our baby boy,” Ayesha explained.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

It’s unclear how Canon celebrated his birthday, however, he spent some time playing outside in the family’s backyard in California. Ayesha shared two photos of her baby boy basking in the sun. — One of Canon sitting near her garden, and a second that showed him all smiles on a swing. “Happy 2nd birthday to our YOUNG WOLF. Our smart, handsome, aware, silly, loving and strong baby boy,” she captioned the post.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

Ayesha and Steph welcomed Canon after the cookbook author experienced a “rough” third pregnancy. She opened up about her experiences with “hyperemesis, major thyroid issues, anxiety… you name it,” in a tribute to Canon ahead of his second birthday. She also pampered her youngest child and gave him a foot rub during his last hours as a 1-year-old. Ayesha and Steph are also parents to daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4, who are just as equally cute as the birthday boy!