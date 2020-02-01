Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Her 1-Year-Old Son Canon’s New Braids- ‘You’re So Handsome’

Cute alert! Ayesha Curry showed off her son Canon, the youngest member of the Curry clan, in an adorable new video. We can’t believe how much he looks like his dad!

Ayesha Curry is one proud mama! The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 30 to share the MOST adorable video of her son Canon, 1, with her 7.1 million followers. The youngest son of Ayesha and her NBA All-Star husband Stephen Curry, 31, is seen eating pizza in his high chair, as him mom gushes over his adorable hairstyle. “Look at your braids!” she says in the video. “You’re so handsome, say cheese!” The youngster replies “cheese” through a mouthful of pizza. Too cute! “What are you eating?” she asks, to which he replies, “pizza!”. Dressed in the cutest red and black check-patterned flannelette shirt, Canon looks up at the camera with his big blue eyes — but it’s clear he’s more interested in his pizza than mom’s Instagram video. Relatable!

Ayesha captioned the sweet exchange, “A little sunshine,” with the sun emoji, and wrote “Aunty mini braided his hair while he was watching Paw Patrol.” If there’s one thing we know about babies, it’s that they LOVE Paw Patrol. The mom-of-three tagged her husband Stephen, and her sister Janiece aka “aunty mimi”, and her famous friends were quick to comment on how adorable her youngest son looked with his hair braided. Jessica Alba, 38, wrote, “So handsome” while Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, 32, commented, “Sooooo cute!!!!” with the red heart emoji. Fans of the celebrity chef were also quick to chime in. One follower noted he looked like, “a little Steph Curry,” while another commented, “What a handsome lil fella.”

It’s clear Ayesha is loving the new addition to her growing family — which is now a party of five. She also shares two daughters with her husband of eight years: Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4. The family love dressing up in matching outfits, and most recently the Curry clan wore customized Christmas tree pajamas as little Canon celebrated his second holiday with the family!

Ayesha posted photos of him from Christmas morning when she took to Instagram on Dec. 26. In one pic, Canon’s bright blue eyes are on display, as he looks at the camera in awe, and in the second pic, he’s being snuggled by his gorgeous mama. Canon is truly his dad Steph’s twin and he looks more and more like him by the day! The resemblance between the youngster and his father, who was named the NBA Player of the Decade in 2019, is particularly uncanny in these pics, and it’s clear that the one-year-old has completely stolen his family’s hearts.

We love seeing new snaps of this adorable family! Hopefully, Ayesha will bless us with some more sweet family photos as Steph’s mini-me Canon continues growing up!